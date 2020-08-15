$2M housing commission project planned for Frenchville

MORE DEPARTMENT of Housing properties are being built in Rockhampton with seven units planned for North Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin discovered this week a tender for a design and construct of five one-bedroom and two two-bedroom units at 153 Kerrigan St, Frenchville.

The project, submitted by QBuild the is estimated to be $2 million.

Tenders from G T Jeffreys, Woollam Constructions, Paynters and New State Builders are listed.

153 Kerrigan St, Frenchville, has been bought by the Department of Housing.

The site was bought the State Government's Department of Housing and Public Works in June 2019 for $225,000.

This comes off the back of the 16 apartments built at 162-166 Denham St, Allenstown.

The three two-storey buildings have 12 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments.

Construction began late last year and was recently completed.

Gladstone-based New State Builders employed 97 tradies on the project.

Rockhampton locals have been placed in 13 of the units with the department looking to fill the remaining three.

Construction also began at 102 Campbell St in Rockhampton City with a two-storey complex of 10 one-bedroom units.

This project has employed 105 tradies, including 10 apprentices and trainees.

The work has come from the State Government's $100 million Works for Tradies stimulus.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said local builders would be working on 25 new social homes this year, as part of the plan to protect construction jobs.

"We're continuing to manage our health response which means we've been able to start delivering on Queensland's economic response," Mr O'Rourke said.

"This project has been brought forward to get work out to the local building industry quickly, to drive economic activity and support local construction jobs as we protect our community from the devastating impacts COVID-19 is having on economies across the world.

Mr O'Rourke said there was a growing need for affordable one and two bed homes that were accessible for Rockhampton seniors and people with disability.

"We are providing safe places to stay for our communities most vulnerable, at a time when this has never been more important," he said.

"The $4.2 million project has already provided 13 homes for Rockhampton locals, and the department is working to find the right tenants for the remaining three units."

Queensland Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Minister Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said the Works for Tradies plan would result in contracts being signed to commence construction of an additional 215 new social homes across Queensland by the end of next year.

"We expect this program will support 240 jobs in construction across the state and that means jobs for Central Queensland electricians, plumbers, carpenters, bricklayers, concreters and landscapers, as well as a wealth of new opportunities for local businesses that support their work," he said.

