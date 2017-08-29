$2m road works on major CQ road are a sight to behold

WORK has started on the $2 million project to improve drainage and seal almost four kilometres of the Fitzroy Developmental Road between Taroom and Bauhinia.

A Transport Main Roads department spokesperson said the department was committed to improving road safety across the state and this includes state-controlled roads linking rural and remote communities.

The Fitzroy Developmental Road between Taroom and Bauhinia is a 115 kilometre stretch of road with more than 100 kilometres of unsealed gravel surface.

"We have prioritised these works on the northern section of the Fitzroy Developmental Road used by the school bus,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said sealing about four kilometres on the northern section of this road will improve all weather access for the local community.

"The Fitzroy Developmental Road is also vital for the agricultural and logging industry,” they said.

These sealing works are expected to be completed in late-2017.

The Queensland Government has also committed $1.3 million to realign the Fitzroy Developmental Road and construct a new culvert at Palm Tree Creek, 42 kilometres north of Taroom.

This project will see an improvement in the flood immunity, safety and efficiency of this part of the state-controlled road network.

Culvert construction work is expected to commence in late-2017.

For the latest on roadworks in Fitzroy District visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or phone the Rockhampton office on 4931 1500.