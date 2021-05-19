Menu
Tuncurry Beach is still closed on Wednesday. Dan Mills
2m shark caught after fatal attack

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
19th May 2021 12:47 PM | Updated: 1:11 PM

A shark has reportedly been caught off the New South Wales mid-north coast, one day after a surfer was fatally mauled at the same beach on Tuesday.

According to 9 News, the two metre shark was caught on a drum line off Tuncurry beach on Wednesday morning.

But, authorities don’t believe it is the 4.5m great white shark believed to have attacked a Sydney surfer on Tuesday.

A surfer died at Tuncurry Beach on Tuesday following a shark attack. Pic Dan Mills
Tuncurry Beach. Picture: Google Maps.
The shark has been tagged and towed back out to sea.

Two tagged sharks, measuring 2.5m and 2.8m respectively, had been detected on Monday night and on Tuesday, but had been ruled out of being responsible for the fatal incident.

The man, in his 50s, was bitten on his upper right thigh while surfing just after 11am. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.

“Shark scientists have analysed photographs of the bite and determined a white shark of approximately 4.5m in length is likely responsible for the bite,” the NSW Department of Primary Industries said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

In a devastating twist on the fatality, the man had warned friends of the giant predator lurking in the water.

NSW Police Superintendent Chris Schilt revealed the man’s final, brave act before he was attacked.

“It’s believed that when the attack occurred, the man did actually see the shark and called out to try to warn others and very heroically his friends were able to bring him back into shore after he had been attacked,” he told reporters.


