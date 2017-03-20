3-day forecast: Up to 140mm for Yeppoon, 100mm for Rocky

Cloud cover over much of Queensland's north and central region.

WHILE the heavier falls are expected further north, Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast should still see decent rain this week.

A high in the Tasman Sea is pushing warm, humid north-easterly winds over the region.

That, combined with troughs, in the Coral Sea are producing showers and storms over Central Queensland and much of the eastern coast.

Rainfall forecast 19-03-2017 to 26-03-2017 Centro Art

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said while showers should roll over the region today, higher falls were expected on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Tomorrow, Rockhampton could see between 15mm and 45mm while between 20mm and 60mm could fall on the Capricorn Coast.

Up to 35mm is expected in Rockhampton on Wednesday, while Yeppoon could see up to 45mm.

Showers will be starting to clear on Thursday, but up to 35mm could fall in Yeppoon, while up to 25mm is expected in Rockhampton.

The system causing much of the widespread rain is set to stick around until Thursday.