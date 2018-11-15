Three-hour drunken brawl near Winston House leads to court

AFTERNOON BIFF: A fight between two kangaroos would have settled the issues more quickly and decisively than two drunken men could manage in Gympie recently.

A MAN whose drunken public brawling was described by a witness as "two men very drunk and failing to strike each other" was ordered to perform 80 hours unpaid community service when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates court on Monday.

Jade Leslie Bird, 34, of Gympie, pleaded guilty to nearly three hours of "affray in a public place," outside Winston House.

Witnesses had told police of fearing for their safety before calling police, the court was told.

The fight began at 3pm and was still going at 5.45pm when police arrived.