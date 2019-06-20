3 patients taken to hospital, 2 refused, following crashes

Ambulances "ramping" at the Ipswich Hospital emergency department.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

TWO patients refused transport from paramedics this afternoon following a crash.

A two vehicle crash was reported on Boongarry Rd, Gracemere, at 3.47pm.

Paramedics assessed three occupants.

One patients, a female in her teens, was transported to Rockhampton hospital with minor injuries.

Two others occupants declined transported.

A two vehicle crash also occurred at the intersection of Main St and Glenmore Rd, Park Ave, at 3.13pm.

Two patients were treated by paramedics and were taken to Rockhampton hospital in stable conditions.