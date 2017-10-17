3 things to be discussed at Livingstone Council's meeting today

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council will sit today to examine a number of proposals, including.

1. Development application

A development permit for a material change of use was sought for a proposed development near Emu Park, for an accommodation building for two cabins. The proposal has demonstrated compliance with the purpose of the applicable codes and is not considered to adversely impact upon the achievement of the Shires Desired Environmental Outcomes. In this regard, there are considered to be merit to support the proposal, subject to reasonable and relevant conditions.

2. Regional Arts Development Fund

The first round of the 2017-2018 Livingstone Shire Council Regional Arts Development Funds closed on Tuesday 3 October. The budget available is $65,000 (comprising $35,000 from State Government Arts Queensland and $30,000 from Livingstone Shire Council) with the Regional Arts Development Fund Committee assessing the applications and nominating that the six applicants met the programme criteria and recommended that they be funded for the total amount of $16,661. The next round of funding will close on Monday 29 January 2018 for activities starting after the 1 April 2018.

3. Livingstone Façade Improvement

It was proposed to establish a new grant to encourage property owners to undertake façade renovations and store front improvements to buildings within the proposed pilot project area. The Scheme offers matched dollar-for-dollar grant funding up to a maximum of $2,000 for projects up to $10,000 and up to a maximum of $3,000 for projects over $10,000 will be offered to property owners within the Yeppoon Town Centre proposed pilot project area.

The allocation of $20,000 has been approved within in the 2017/18 Growth and Economic Development operational budget. The schemes have demonstrated success elsewhere including Rockhampton and Mackay for stimulating investment.