Popular Rocky establishment finalist in state awards

YOU GOOD THINGS: Proud Great Western Hotel owners Colin and Vickie Bowden's investment in the local pub could pay off, with the much-loved venue in with a shot at Queensland's Best Entertainment Venue title. Chris Ison ROK111114cgreatwester

AUSSIE music legends, champion cowboys, local families and loyal punters have basked in their thousands at the world-class Great Western Hotel.

The venue, rich in history and culture, is a Best Entertainment Venue finalist in the Queensland Hotel Association Awards held this Wednesday.

According to their submission, 260,000 patrons have passed through the venue's doors in 2016/17; more than three times the population of Rockhampton.

Owners Colin and Vickie Bowden's significant investment in the much- loved watering hole set the pub up for a stellar 2017, with headliners including Lee Kernaghan and local boys Busby Marou.

About 1500-2000 attendees enjoyed the concerts, as well as Western on Ice, NYE Bull Ride and the PBR showdown.

A sold-out Midnight Oil concert is on the bill for this month, followed by Paul Kelly in November.

GWH general manager Beau Thomas said to even be named a finalist was testament to what the venue had achieved in the past 12 months. He said the ability to transform from an international quality rodeo arena to a first-class music and concert venue in a matter of hours meant they could cater to a large range of entertainment offerings.

The Great Western will also host a three-day New Year's Eve event, Rockin Rocky, featuring Missy Lancaster, The Wolfe Brothers and Lee Kernaghan across December 29-31.