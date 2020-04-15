3-vehicle accident on highway in peak hour

5.45PM: CAPRICORN Hwy is expected to be blocked until 6.15pm at least following a three-vehicle accident.

Six persons were injured in the crash and three are being transported via ambulance to Rockhampton hospital.

Two cars are reportedly blocking the road.

5.05PM: A THREE-vehicle accident has been reported on the Capricorn Hwy at Fairy Bower.

Reports from the scene indicate there are two vehicles still on the road creating a significant hazard.

It is believed there is also a lot of oil on the road.

It is understood two patients need medical assistance.

Emergency services have been tasked.

More to come.