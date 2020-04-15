Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

3-vehicle accident on highway in peak hour

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
15th Apr 2020 5:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

5.45PM: CAPRICORN Hwy is expected to be blocked until 6.15pm at least following a three-vehicle accident.

Six persons were injured in the crash and three are being transported via ambulance to Rockhampton hospital.

Two cars are reportedly blocking the road.

5.05PM: A THREE-vehicle accident has been reported on the Capricorn Hwy at Fairy Bower.

Reports from the scene indicate there are two vehicles still on the road creating a significant hazard.

It is believed there is also a lot of oil on the road.

It is understood two patients need medical assistance.

Emergency services have been tasked.

More to come.

capricorn highway fairy bower rtc three vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chance to buy your own island

        premium_icon Chance to buy your own island

        News The island has approval for a eco-resort with more than 100 units, pool, gym, conference centre and day spa.

        • 15th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
        Youth nabbed for Easter break-ins

        premium_icon Youth nabbed for Easter break-ins

        News A 15 year old has been charged for the break-in at 10 business premises in Yeppoon...

        • 15th Apr 2020 3:56 PM
        Police seek to ID pranksters

        premium_icon Police seek to ID pranksters

        News Pranksters wanting a laugh are going to get more than they bargained for as Police...

        Yeppoon worker stops ugly DV incident

        premium_icon Yeppoon worker stops ugly DV incident

        News A YEPPOON worker was forced to intervene in a nasty domestic violence incident on...