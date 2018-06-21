3 ways to guarantee a scammer, telemarketer won't call back

ARE YOU tired of falling victim to scammers asking for your bank details? Are you fed up with persistent insurance companies that somehow have obtained your phone number and won't take no for an answer?

I can't stop people from calling you, but in my own experience, there are ways to make sure they will never call you back, or even hang up on you first. These are small wins but wins, nevertheless.

You see, I grew up in a family that has zero tolerance for scammers, telephone salespeople, telemarketers and so on. So whenever someone got a phone call, we made a game out of it.

Scream really loud

This is always a winner, especially if you're in a house full of unsuspecting people. I've done this one a few times and it works every time. When I stop screaming, not once has there been someone on the other end of the line waiting to ask me if I'm okay.

Be warned, though, your neighbours might call the police. And if you're at work, you might get fired. But just remember, small wins.

Sell their product

Turn the tables around.

Ask them, how would they like the most comprehensive life insurance on the market? How fast is their current internet speed? Would they like to hear more about the smooth ink flow of the grandmaster blue biro you're currently holding in your hand? If so, just be sure to take their bank details down.

Repeat everything

It's teeth-grinding business, but I promise you won't have to do it for long. Be sure to repeat everything they say, louder than necessary.

If you try all of this and the caller is still hanging around then perhaps they have something to say that's worth listening to.