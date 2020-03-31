3 year old birthday girl celebrates with passers by while in isolation

Little Penny Chadwick had been looking forward to her third birthday for weeks. She was going to have a party with a big pink cake and all her friends.

But, when the COVID-19 restrictions began to roll out two weeks ago, Penny’s parents began to realise this wasn’t going to happen.

So, this morning when Penny’s big day finally ­arrived, her dad Glen ­Chadwick knew he had to do something to make up for her lost celebration.

At 7am he walked out to their driveway on Davis Street with a sign that read ‘Honk for my 3rd birthday. I can’t have a party with friends because of isolation’. Mr Chadwick explained to Penny that hopefully people would see this sign and toot their horns to celebrate her birthday.

“As soon as I put the sign out there was just tonnes and tonnes of cars, probably at least every second car was tooting their horn,” Mr Chadwick said.

“There were police driving past, firing up their lights and sirens.

“Even now, I’ve taken the sign down and people are still driving past and tooting.”

According to her dad, Penny couldn’t have been happier.

She stood outside their house for an hour, laughing, jumping and thanking the passers-by.

“She stood outside for probably an hour, just jumping and yelling ‘yay’ every time a car tooted,” Mr Chadwick said.

“She was waving to everyone and yelling out ‘hey friends’. Some people would slow right down and yell ‘Happy Birthday’ out the window to her and she’d ask me what their names were or yell ‘Happy Birthday’ back to them.”