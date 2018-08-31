Menu
#DIRTROADDOLLARS: The Morning Bulletin's digital producer Shayla Bulloch is doing her bit. Allan Reinikka ROK310818adirtroa
30 day walking campaign kicks off tomorrow

Steph Allen
31st Aug 2018 7:00 PM

And what better way to do it than by embracing the warmer days and taking a stroll around your region's trails.

For September, The Morning Bulletin is running a social media initiative which will not only promote healthy living but also raise awareness for farmers in drought.

The month-long walking social media campaign is designed to bring attention to the extremes farmers face each day, with participants encouraged to take a walk in a farmer's shoes.

After the 30 days is up, the winner will be selected via a lucky draw and awarded a free Garmin Vivomove HR watch.

Participants are encouraged to snap a selfie on their walk with the hashtags #DirtRoadDollars and #TheMorningBulletin.

Then they must head to www.themorningbulletin.com.au/competitions and submit their photo and details to count as one entry.

Each person can enter as many times as they like.

Participants also have the option of donating to the Queensland Drought Appeal when they enter.

With many locals shrugging off their winter clothes as the days grow warmer, there are sure to be many people hitting their local roads and trails to get ready for summer.

The Morning Bulletin digital producer Shayla Bulloch knows the importance of keeping fit for not only her physical health but for mental clarity.

She takes time to walk her beloved pooch, Ari, every day.

The competition will be running from September 1-30.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

