30 fun things to do in Rocky this weekend

12th May 2017 2:58 PM
VIVE LA FRANCE: Rotary French exchange student Coraline Naturel can't wait to take her St Ursula's school friends to the movies. Thanks to Rockhampton Alliance Française's annual French Film Festival, they will not need passports to see what the best French cinema has to offer this year. Coraline and her Australian friends will today attend the Alliance Française Festival's Saturday morning session. This year, the film screened will be A Bag of Marbles ; based on the acclaimed memoirs of French writer Joseph Joffo. This will be the eighth edition of the Rockhampton French Film Festival. Picture, left to right, Coraline Naturel, Aimee Potie. Second row, left to right, Djarah Koops-Gill, Madeleine Hersey, Taylor Ingram, Zara Craggs, Caitlin Kruger, Sophie Witts, Hayley Salter and Aimee Williamson.
TODAY

8AM-4PM:

Lifeline Bookfest Rockhampton at Rockhampton Showgrounds, Walter Pierce Pavilion.

9AM:

Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Held from May 1 to 31 with sessions held at the Pilbeam Theatre and Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Sessions generally held from 9am, 1.30pm and 6.30pm. Please check the eisteddfod program for more details. Visit www.rockhamptoneisteddfod. org.au for more information.

Eisteddfod: Demi-Character or Character Solo 15 Years and Over, Katie Webse.
Eisteddfod: Demi-Character or Character Solo 15 Years and Over, Katie Webse. Allan Reinikka ROK110517aeistedd

10AM:

Rockhampton Leagues Club Capricorn Claws opens game against the Thundercats at CQUniversity.

10AM-11AM:

Dads read at the Rockhampton Regional Library. Phone 49368043.

10AM-2PM:

Script Writing Workshop at Yeppoon Little Theatre. Phone 0437491990.

10AM - 4PM:

Classic Editions Art Exhibition: an exhibition by the Capricornia Printmakers at The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon.

10AM-4.30PM:

Taste of the World Festival at Rockhampton Showgrounds. Family-friendly fun for all - multicultural foods and live performances. Contact CQMA 0438751974.

GLOBAL EXPERIENCE: Taste of the World.
GLOBAL EXPERIENCE: Taste of the World. Contributed

10.30AM:

French Film Festival. A Bag of Marbles. Ticket can be purchased by phoning 49266977 or www.eventcinemas.com.au. General admission $17 adults, $14 concession, children and students

12.30PM:

Mother's Day cent sale at Cawarral Community Hall. 2pm start. Free entry and afternoon tea. Lots of prizes, multi-draw raffle and money board. Phone 0417346061.

12.30PM:

QCWA Gracemere Branch Cards at Guide Hut, James St. Mahjong, 500 Euchre, Hand and foot. Entry $6 which includes afternoon tea. Phone Dell 0407896384.

2PM:

Rockhampton Leagues Club Capricorn Claws 19s game against the Lynx at CQUniversity.

2PM:

Capricorn Animal Aid Mother's Day Mad Hatters Tea Party at Berserker Street State School, Charles St entrance. Don't be late for a very important date. Tickets can be purchased by phoning 0448273437. Adults $15, children $10 and kids under 12 months free.

3PM:

French Film Festival. Things to Come. Tickets can be purchased by phoning 49266977 or www.event cinemas.com.au. General admission $17 adults, $14 concession, children and students.

5.30PM:

Grand Echidna Masquerade Ball at Robert Schwarten Pavilion. Cost $95. Contact Wildlife Rockhampton 0434 389 664.

Capras: Phil Nati.
Capras: Phil Nati. Allan Reinikka ROK040217acapras1

6PM:

CQ Capras Vs Ipswich Jets at Browne Park, Rockhampton. Tickets available for pre-purchase at Rockhampton Leagues Club or online at www.trybooking.com.

7PM:

Rockhampton Leagues Club Capricorn Claws opens game against the Steelcats at CQUniversity

Capricorn Claws player Kira-Lee Nicol looks to pass the ball.
Capricorn Claws player Kira-Lee Nicol looks to pass the ball. Rachael Conaghan

7PM:

French Film Festival. Saint Amour. Tickets can be purchased by phoning 49266977 or www.event cinemas.com.au. General admission $17 adults, $14 concession, children and students.

TOMORROW

7.30AM:

Mother's day buffet breakfast at Rockhampton Leagues Club. Adults $19.90, children under 12 years $9. To book phone 4999 2600.

8AM-1.30PM:

Heritage Village Markets at the Rockhampton Heritage Village. Cost $2 per person. Under 14 years free.

Bernie Preston with wooden toys he makes for the Heritage Village markets.
Bernie Preston with wooden toys he makes for the Heritage Village markets.

9AM:

Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Held from May 1 to 31 with sessions held at the Pilbeam Theatre and Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Sessions generally held from 9am, 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

Please check the eisteddfod program for more details. Visit www.rockhamptoneisteddfod. org.au for more information.

9AM-NOON:

Lifeline Bookfest Rockhampton at Rockhampton Showgrounds, Walter Pierce Pavilion.

9AM-2PM:

Round 4 of the Queensland Mower Racing Championships at CQ Mower Racing Club's Yaamba track. Entry $5 and children under 14 years free.

Bruce Savage.
Bruce Savage. Chris Ison ROK161016cmower9

10AM:

Rockhampton Leagues Club Capricorn Claws opens game against the Marlins at CQUniversity.

10AM-4PM:

Classic Editions Art Exhibition: an exhibition by the Capricornia Printmakers at The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon.

NOON-3PM:

Secret Sunday Steak Madness. Tickets $65. Shhhhh, it's a Secret Sunday of Steak Madness.

This promises a unique dining experience in an ideal location.

Picture an indulgent spread of delectable cuts of beef served in style on the table.

Cooked on Weber barbecues sponsored by Thomos Betta Home Living, this is a truly American inspired beef feast. Entertainment and more. Limited seating so reserve your spot now to avoid missing out. https://rockhamptontickets. com.au/event/secret-sunday-

steak-madness-4434

2PM:

Mother's Day Tom Mazwell Show at St Mary's Hall, Nobbs St,

North Rockhampton. Admission $15. Afternoon tea available $3. Bookings: Ailsa 49277282.

3PM:

French Film Festival. The Country Doctor. Phone 49266977 or www.event cinemas.com.au. Cost $17 adults, $14 concession, children and students.
