Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Demolition of Federal Backpackers, July 23
News

30+ PHOTOS, VIDEO: Federal demolition continues

Crystal Jones
by
23rd Jul 2020 10:53 AM | Updated: 12:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAYS of heat could be seen radiating from rubble at the Federal Backpackers this morning despite rainy weather. 

Eerie scenes emerged as pieces of burnt clothing and fabric dangled from the rubble and the machinery being used to clear it up. 

Dozens of onlookers watched as the historic building crumbled little by little and was carted away by the truckload. 

Grey skies cast an eerie light over the operation to bring the building down to ensure public safety, while little reminders of its construction more than 100 years ago became apparent. 

Metal beams, now exposed, showed painted numbers that would have last been seen when the Federal Hotel was first built.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

editors picks federal hotel spotted dog tavern
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Simple act that is driving down crime in Rocky

        premium_icon Simple act that is driving down crime in Rocky

        News Rockhampton Police officers are impressed with the work of community members.

        Major staff increase for Rockhampton aged care

        premium_icon Major staff increase for Rockhampton aged care

        News Rockhampton’s two state-run homes will take on dozens of new full-time nurses.

        • 23rd Jul 2020 11:46 AM
        New race series to pit city against city

        premium_icon New race series to pit city against city

        Sport Coral Coast Shield ‘a great initiative from RQ’.

        • 23rd Jul 2020 11:32 AM
        Granny takes fall for her grandkids’ bongs

        premium_icon Granny takes fall for her grandkids’ bongs

        News THE 56-year-old had never been in trouble for drugs when police came knocking at...