30 students to sit exam for new Rocky school scholarships

9th Aug 2017 3:31 PM
NEW SCHOLARSHIPS: RGS headmaster Dr Phillip Moulds congratulates Year 8 student Cathleen Han this term on the high distinction in Mathematics recently achieved.
ABOUT 30 Central Queenslanders will sit scholarship exams this Saturday for entry into The Rockhampton Grammar School, Year 7 and Year 10 in 2018.

"We have students from as far as Monto and Gladstone as well as the Coast and Rockhampton, in state and Catholic schools who are registered,” the school's headmaster Dr Phillip Moulds said.

It is the first time that the school has offered scholarships, which are based on academic performance.

Successful students could be awarded as much as 75% off tuition and boarding fees.

"This is something we'll be doing for the community on an annual basis and I expect more children to sit the exam next year,” Dr Moulds said.

Individual scholarships could be worth as much as $126,000.

"We're investing in the future of Central Queensland through this programme,” Dr Moulds said.

"RGS Scholarships provide new opportunities for academically motivated Central Queensland girls and boys to benefit from the resources and expertise the school offers.

"They will also bring their own talents and strengths and that will make us a stronger school.”

Scholarships are available to day and boarding students, girls and boys.

The Rockhampton Grammar School is ranked one of Australia's Top 50 country schools.

To learn more about the 2019 entry exam next year, call 1300 GRAMMAR.

