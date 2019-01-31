Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Crime

$300 fine for breach domestic violence order

31st Jan 2019 8:35 AM
A TRUCK driver has learned the hard way what the cost can be for breaching a domestic violence order.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

The court heard he was informed of the order and within 24 hours, he texted his former partner, "I know I'm not allowed to contact you. I just want to sort it out for the kids.”

He was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the man had deleted her contact details on his phone and on Facebook.

