300+ of the state’s best in Rocky for tournament

TENNIS: Bailey Gunther and Charlie Such from Brisbane at the Queensland State Age carnival September 21 2019 in Rockhampton

TENNIS: The Queensland State Age Tennis tournament has brought the state’s best young players to Rockhampton.

TENNIS: Chelsea May from Emerald at the Queensland State Age carnival September 21 2019 in Rockhampton

The competition, at the Rockhampton Tennis Centre, comes straight off the back of the Queensland Secondary School team competition and many stuck around for a week of state-level tennis.

Among the local faces competing is Isabella Cooper who defeated Ruby Richardson 1-6, 1-6. She was in the TCC team for the Queensland Secondary School Team Tennis.

TENNIS: Mac Swain from Emerald at the Queensland State Age carnival September 21 2019 in Rockhampton

Young guns from the southeast were also finding success in the Beef Capital.

Bailey Gunther and Charlie Such from Brisbane won at the Queensland Secondary School championships and are playing in the State Age competition.

The pair said the finals matches were close, tough games.

Gunter said Rockhampton’s was a refreshing change from city competitions.

TENNIS: Lachlan Vickery from Rockhampton at the Queensland State Age carnival September 21 2019 in Rockhampton

“It’s a really nice place and there’s a lot of nice people,” he said.

Such said Lachlan Vickery from Emerald posed a stiff competition from the CQ pool of representative players.

The competition was temporarily rained out yesterday morning and is expected to finish on Tuesday.

There are 380 players registered in 16 separate draws.