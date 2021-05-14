Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
More than 300 people took part in the ultimate Hot Wheels race at the new Optus Emerald store on May 8 and 9.
More than 300 people took part in the ultimate Hot Wheels race at the new Optus Emerald store on May 8 and 9.
News

300+ racers take to Emerald’s ultimate Hot Wheels track

Kristen Booth
14th May 2021 11:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

More than 300 people passed through the new Optus Emerald store last weekend in an attempt to take out the ultimate Hot Wheels race.

Children, parents and passers-by all flocked to the new store on May 8 and 9, where a custom four-metre track was created.

Families were invited to participate in the Hot Wheels race, which boasted impressive drops, triple loops and finish lines for the weekend-long challenge.

Optus’ territory general manager for Central and Northern Queensland, Dave Morrissey, said he was thrilled with the huge turnout, giving locals a chance to check out the new store.

The ultimate Hot Wheels race at the new Optus Emerald store.
The ultimate Hot Wheels race at the new Optus Emerald store.

“We are thrilled with the turnout Optus Hot Wheels event in Emerald this weekend, with more than 300 attending,” he said.

“The new Emerald store will provide residents with options: the just announced Optus Living Network, customisable plans and improved service selections.

“Our aim is to ultimately empower customers to choose how they make the most of their network with improved confidence and choice.”

There were prizes, laughs and fun at the new store located at the Central Highlands Marketplace.

Originally published as 300+ racers take to Emerald’s ultimate Hot Wheels track

central highlands region emerald business hot wheels optus emerald
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biloela girl celebrates sixth birthday in detention

        Premium Content Biloela girl celebrates sixth birthday in detention

        News The Australian-born girl remains at a Christmas Island Detention Centre and a family friend says she is growing up fast.

        Livingstone releases draft budget for consultation

        Premium Content Livingstone releases draft budget for consultation

        Council News Here are some of the main highlights in the council’s draft budget for the next...

        Cancer survivor calls for support

        Premium Content Cancer survivor calls for support

        Community This year Rockhampton’s Relay for Life committee is aiming to raise $98,000.

        Cattle rescued after train bursts into flames

        Premium Content Cattle rescued after train bursts into flames

        News Cattle train was carrying eight animals when it caught fire