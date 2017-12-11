$30,000 for personalised plates? Tell him he's dreamin'

Gracemere man Chase Ferguson has slapped a $30,000 price tag on this set of personalised plates.

$30,000 for personalised plates? Tell him he's dreaming.

Gracemere man Chase Ferguson's "for sale” post attracted plenty of attention overnight, but probably not the kind he was after.

Ironically, the $30K price tag he's placed on a set of "no idea” personalised number plates has spurred a thread of witty remarks and memes, but few interested buyers.

"Two standard size prestige plates. NO IDEA. Excellent condition still on vehicle. $30 000 or nearest offer,” he posted to the Rockhampton Buy, Swap, Sell Facebook page on Sunday night.

It comes as the Rockhampton was found to have the second-highest number of personalised plates in the state, with 3644 residents pimping their rides.

The region sits next in line to the Sunshine Coast (5598), which trumps the regions of Mackay (3012); Gladstone (1072); Bundaberg (1072); Fraser Coast (766); Warwick (305) and Gympie (602).

While some are saying Chase's asking price is exorbitant, $30,000 is a bargain compared to some sellers who are asking up in the hundreds-of-thousands-of-dollars.

Rodney Gilchrist has taken up "dream” real estate on the personalised plate front, buying up DREAM1, DREAM2, DREAM3, DREAM4, DREAM5 and DREAM6 and re-selling for $300,000.

The number plates have been on the market for about 12 months, as the church pastor patiently waits for a cashed-up fleet manager to buy the plates.

Chase Ferguson has been contacted for comment.

If none of the above appeal to the rev head in you, here are some of the top-dollar plates up for grabs online:

HEART: The most expensive plates in the state, but the seller suggests a heart surgeon may have the $50,000 needed to snap them up.

"Heart" personalised plates are the most expensive in the state on mrplates.com.au at $50,000. Amber Hooker

SAME SX: Show your support for Australia's historic marriage equality decision... it'll only cost you $35,000

Support "Same sx" marriage for $35,000. Amber Hooker

I(HEART)ACDC: "Are you Australia's biggest ACDC fan???Then these babies were made for you!” - $25,000

I love ACDC plates will cost a die-hard fan $25,000. Amber Hooker

GET SOLD: You've got to spend money to make money, splash $25,000 and these plates are all yours

If you haven't got enough to buy, why not lease? LEASE IT: $4,000

THE PUB: For the price of about 2000 schooners, you could have these bad boys: $10,000

I (HEART) SHOPPING: Fittingly priced at $29,000

"I love 2 shop" number plates are fittingly priced at $29,000. Amber Hooker

Scratching your head for Christmas gifts? You're in luck if you know any of the following:

HARVEYS: $25,000

JOSEPH: $12,000

WINSTON: $2500

TOP DAD: $3,200