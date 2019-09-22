$300k for Rocky and Keppel community organisations

MORE than $300,000 has been delivered to community organisations in Keppel and Rockhampton as part of the Queensland Governemnt’s Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

In the 101st round of funding, more than $14 million went to sporting and community groups across the state, and $329,000 delivered to the region.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D’Ath said the funding was Queensland’s biggest one-off grant program.

“This round will deliver $14.4 million in grants to 665 grass-roots clubs and organisations across Queensland,” Ms D’Ath said.

“The funds will be used to improve facilities, provide services or purchase new equipment.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke welcomed the grants, saying the money will really help local organisations.

“I’m really pleased for the Gracemere Redbacks Football Club,” he said.

“The $35,000 will go along way towards constructing its change room facilities.”

In Keppel, outdoor sports received the bulk of the funding, with MP Brittany Lauga saying she was happy to see the grants go to well deserving organisations.

“The nearly $30,00 grant will make a huge difference for the Broadmeadow Clay Target Club as it looks to upgrade its clubhouse, while Capricorn Outrigger Canoe Club will buy new equipment with its $35,000 grant,” she said.

The Gambling Community Benefit Fund delivers grants for worthwhile projects from $500 to $35,000 with applications now open to community-based, not-for-profit organisations.

Applications for round 103 close on October 31.