Banana Shire Council generic. Photo: Lachlan Berlin
News

$300K+ to be spent on vital CQ sewage plant repairs

Lachlan Berlin
30th Apr 2021 3:16 PM
The Banana Shire Council has voted to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair an ageing sewage treatment plant as some of its components reach the end of their life.

Taroom’s sewage treatment plant (STP) is now 50 years old and only minor upgrades, such as replacing the inlet screen, have been done throughout its lifespan.

The trickling filter is now reaching the end of its useful life, according to the council.

Director of council services Chris Welch told the ordinary council meeting on April 28 additional funding was needed to engineer the foundations correctly, due to unforeseen circumstances.

A geotechnical investigation report suggested there were ‘substantial reactive soils’ below the plant, with up to 95mm of movement expected due to seasonal variation.

The solution will be a $325,750 project to suspend the foundations of critical assets to make sure they maintain constant levels.

“It’s a lot of money, isn’t it? But anyway...” Mayor Nev Ferrier said.

Two other options were considered for the Taroom STP, the first of which was to do nothing, risking medium to long-term structural distress due to seasonal movements.

The other option was to cut and replace the facility to make the base and foundations more stable.

It would have cost $481,360 and would have required a 2.5m-3m cut across the entire site.

