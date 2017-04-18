28°
$300m Rocky project up in the air, customers needed to save it

Amber Hooker
| 18th Apr 2017 12:05 PM Updated: 12:50 PM
NEXT MOVE: The State Government seek interest from potential customers for the $300 million Rookwood Weir project as it compiles the Lower Fitzroy Infrastructure Business Case.
NEXT MOVE: The State Government seek interest from potential customers for the $300 million Rookwood Weir project as it compiles the Lower Fitzroy Infrastructure Business Case.

POTENTIAL customers for the contentious Rookwood Weir project could soon determine if the $300 million water security project is viable.

In a move near certain to inflame a response from the Federal Government, given its ongoing demands the State "get on and build it", Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne today announced three major water stakeholders are fielding potential customer interest.

The Morning Bulletin understands there are currently three potential customers; the Rockhampton Regional Council, Livingstone Shire Council and Gladstone industry.

Rookwood has remained at the centre of a political row between the Australian and Queensland Governments after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the project was the $130 million centrepiece of a $150 million commitment to build Queensland dams.

Mr Byrne last month labelled Capricornia MP Michelle Landry's accusation the State had held up the "shovel ready" project since 2016 as "clearly false", given it had only received approval under the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Act on March 2, 2017.

 

State Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne.
State Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne.

It is now the State's responsibility to assess the Lower Fitzroy River Infrastructure Business Case, which has today taken a vital step forward as Building Queensland, Gladstone Area Water Board (GAWB) and Sunwater advertise a Request for Information locally and nationally for parties to submit their interest in water supply.

"Rookwood Weir, located west of Rockhampton, could provide up to 42,000 megalitres of high priority water to support regional agricultural and industrial development," the Minister for Agriculture and Economic Rural Development Mr Byrne said.

"Significant investment in water infrastructure in the region, such as the Rookwood Weir, needs to be supported by sound evidence and careful consideration especially given the major cost that may be required for construction, and is consistent with the Turnbull Government's policy and requirements." 　

The joint State-Federal Government project is expected to provide up to 400 construction and 2100 ongoing jobs.

 

Lower Fitzroy River Infrastructure Project, Rookwood Weir.
Lower Fitzroy River Infrastructure Project, Rookwood Weir.

ROOKWOOD LATEST

Minister for Water Supply Mark Bailey today said the Request for Information was a "critical component" of the demand assessment for water from the proposed Rookwood Weir, and would inform the business case to ultimately determine the feasibility of the project.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to undertaking a detailed analysis, and meeting the Turnbull Government's policy and requirements before making a decision and it is great to see the business case taking the next step by gathering this important demand information," Mr Bailey said.

 

Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports and Minister for Energy, Biofuels and Water Supply Mark Bailey.
Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports and Minister for Energy, Biofuels and Water Supply Mark Bailey.

Building Queensland CEO Damian Gould advises anyone interested in water from the Lower Fitzroy River region to use this as an opportunity to identify their potential water requirements now to allow water demand from the proposed Rookwood Weir to be fully understood. 　

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton-based Senator Matt Canavan have been contacted for comment.

Building Queensland is leading the development of the detailed business case in partnership with project proponents GAWB and Sunwater.

The Request for Information closes on May 12, 2017; for more or to participate visit http://www.fitzroyweirs.com.au/businesscase.html.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill byrne damian gould federal politics jobs mark bailey michelle landry rookwood weir state politics water security

