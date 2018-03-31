300mm+ forecast for Mackay as ex-cyclone Iris edges closer

IT'S going to be a wild end to the Easter long weekend, with ex-tropical cyclone Iris about to dump flooding rain on parts of North Queensland.

But only time will tell just who gets the most rain out of the tropical low system, that's set to affect the Queensland coast from Easter Sunday.

Queensland Flood Services Manager Victoria Dodds said "all eyes will be on ex-tropical cyclone Iris" over the coming days, which is currently generating hazardous surf and strong winds for Queensland's Capricornia southeast coastal waters.

"Iris is currently over the Coral Sea where it has a low chance of redeveloping into a tropical cyclone," she said.

A wild end to the #Easter long weekend for parts of the east #Qld coast: ex-tropical #CycloneIris to bring fresh winds and heavy rain. Still a lot of uncertainty as to where the heaviest falls will be so keep up to date with your latest forecast: https://t.co/Uxxvfj56xi pic.twitter.com/3jpX7L9Gsy — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 30, 2018

"The most likely scenario is that it will remain a low-pressure system, generating heavy rainfall and strong winds for Queensland's tropical and central coasts from Monday, but it is too early to say exactly which areas will be directly impacted."

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is "some uncertainty" around the movement and development of the system, particularly from Easter Monday.

"Ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris will most likely move northwest over the Coral Sea during the next couple of days while remaining offshore of the east Queensland coast and below tropical cyclone strength, before moving in a more southerly direction from late this weekend," the bureau's outlook says.

"Some showers and the chance of isolated storms will occur over east coast districts in the onshore wind flow to the south of the system, aided by a new high pressure system entering the Tasman Sea over the weekend.

"Showers and storms may become further enhanced with possible heavy falls about the east tropical or central coast and nearby inland early next week as the system nears the coast."

MACKAY'S EASTER FORECAST