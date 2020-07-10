Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Rockhampton Art Gallery director Bianca Acimovic, and Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow announced nearly $30,000 of regional arts funding today.
Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Rockhampton Art Gallery director Bianca Acimovic, and Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow announced nearly $30,000 of regional arts funding today.
News

$30k available for three Central Queensland artists

Timothy Cox
10th Jul 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Rockhampton Museum of Art will commission three Central Queenslanders to create works for the gallery’s opening exhibition.

Rockhampton Regional Council received $29,924 for the commissions, and each artist will be chosen by a $10,000 tender.

Gallery director Bianca Acimovic said art that reflected the new gallery’s architecture would be preferred, regardless of medium.

She said the gallery was about “celebrating the place and people of Central Queensland and Rockhampton”.

“This is time to celebrate and grow our culture,” Ms Acimovic said.

“For contemporary art galleries, they are not only paintings on walls or sculptures on plinths, but they allow engagement and activation and voice of the community, so we’re certainly not limiting anything that we do inside this building.”

The Rockhampton Museum of Art construction site on Quay Street.
The Rockhampton Museum of Art construction site on Quay Street.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the grants would help artists affected by coronavirus and the collection on Quay Street would be one “for tomorrow”.

“A great art gallery respects the past, but it’s got to build the future as well,” she said.

“It will give encouragement to artists who are still finding their way to see their work exhibited in what will be Australia’s most important regional gallery.”

About progress of the gallery’s construction, Mrs Strelow said that for now, she was “limited to saying on time, on budget”, but added “most of the tricky work is done”.

Money for the grants was provided by the Federal Government’s Regional Arts Fund Community Grants program, delivered in Queensland through Flying Arts Alliance Inc.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she believed the gallery would become a focal point for the whole country.

“I think that to have three local artists to be able to display their works here when the art gallery’s opened - it’s just going to be fantastic,” she said.

Artists interested in the commissions should follow the gallery on social media or sign up to its mailing list, where information about applications will be provided.

flying arts alliance inc regional arts development fund rockhampton art gallery rockhampton museum of art rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton Music Union farewells gentle, gracious doyenne

        premium_icon Rockhampton Music Union farewells gentle, gracious doyenne

        News “She had the ability to go from being leading lady, our sultry soloist, to just another member of the chorus who went almost unnoticed.”

        MANUFACTURING DEBATE: Local Labor MPs hit back against LNP

        premium_icon MANUFACTURING DEBATE: Local Labor MPs hit back against LNP

        News A war of words has broken out over which political party had the right approach...

        • 10th Jul 2020 12:59 PM
        • 1 fearless
        BREAKING: Multiple cars collide at major Rocky intersection

        premium_icon BREAKING: Multiple cars collide at major Rocky intersection

        Breaking The midday collision is reportedly blocking some traffic.

        Evicted man turns to parents for shelter and help

        premium_icon Evicted man turns to parents for shelter and help

        Crime After falling behind in rent and being evicted from his home, a Rockhampton man...