$30k available for three Central Queensland artists

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Rockhampton Art Gallery director Bianca Acimovic, and Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow announced nearly $30,000 of regional arts funding today.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Rockhampton Art Gallery director Bianca Acimovic, and Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow announced nearly $30,000 of regional arts funding today.

The Rockhampton Museum of Art will commission three Central Queenslanders to create works for the gallery’s opening exhibition.

Rockhampton Regional Council received $29,924 for the commissions, and each artist will be chosen by a $10,000 tender.

Gallery director Bianca Acimovic said art that reflected the new gallery’s architecture would be preferred, regardless of medium.

She said the gallery was about “celebrating the place and people of Central Queensland and Rockhampton”.

“This is time to celebrate and grow our culture,” Ms Acimovic said.

“For contemporary art galleries, they are not only paintings on walls or sculptures on plinths, but they allow engagement and activation and voice of the community, so we’re certainly not limiting anything that we do inside this building.”

The Rockhampton Museum of Art construction site on Quay Street.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the grants would help artists affected by coronavirus and the collection on Quay Street would be one “for tomorrow”.

“A great art gallery respects the past, but it’s got to build the future as well,” she said.

“It will give encouragement to artists who are still finding their way to see their work exhibited in what will be Australia’s most important regional gallery.”

About progress of the gallery’s construction, Mrs Strelow said that for now, she was “limited to saying on time, on budget”, but added “most of the tricky work is done”.

Money for the grants was provided by the Federal Government’s Regional Arts Fund Community Grants program, delivered in Queensland through Flying Arts Alliance Inc.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she believed the gallery would become a focal point for the whole country.

“I think that to have three local artists to be able to display their works here when the art gallery’s opened - it’s just going to be fantastic,” she said.

Artists interested in the commissions should follow the gallery on social media or sign up to its mailing list, where information about applications will be provided.