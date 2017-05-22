27°
$30k worth of gym gear, given free of change

Matty Holdsworth
| 22nd May 2017 3:27 PM Updated: 5:22 PM
FIT AND READY: Dallas Williams and students with Mike and Nissa Ramm of Ready 24 Gym in Yeppoon who donated $30,000 worth of gym equipment to St Brendan's College.
FIT AND READY: Dallas Williams and students with Mike and Nissa Ramm of Ready 24 Gym in Yeppoon who donated $30,000 worth of gym equipment to St Brendan's College.

YEPPOON gym Ready 24 owners Mike and Nissa Ramm's community spirit has no boundaries or price tag.

The couple have donated $30,000 worth of gym equipment to St Brendan's College to help the school tackle the booming fitness industry.

Mike and Nissa heard the college was looking to expand their gym and generously gave up their equipment.

"We had an excess of equipment, St Brendan's College has been in Yeppoon for a long time," Mike said. "And we want to be here for a long time too, so we thought let's donate it to the school."

In addition to strong academic pathways, St Brendan's College offers ten vocational education or certificate courses, including a Certificate III in Fitness.

Ready 24 was well aware of the College's fitness offering, with two St Brendan's College old boys operating personal training businesses out of their Ready 24 Gym, after completing the Certificate III and fast-tracking Certificate IV's while at school.

"There are huge opportunities in the fitness industry; it has evolved so much and there are many opportunities for those wanting to find a niche group - whether it's specialised training, weight loss, the elderly or post-partum Mums," said Mr Ramm.

"Fitness is also a great pathway while students are doing higher education - a lot of trainers do part-time training while studying," he said.

Director of Sports at St Brendan's College, Dallas Williams acknowledged Ready 24's significant contribution to the College.

"This equipment donation will not only support delivery of our vocational fitness certificate, but add enormous value to the training programs of many of our sports, from rugby league through to AFL, soccer, basketball and athletics," Mr Williams said.

Topics:  gyms ready 24 st brendan's college yeppoon

