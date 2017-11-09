$30m hub to be built in Rockhampton by ALP

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is seen at the The Star Gold Coast Casino on the Gold Coast during the Queensland Election campaign on Sunday, November 5, 2017. Premier Palaszczuk revealed the design for the medals to be presented to the winning athletes at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

IN A TIME as manufacturing unwinds in Australia, a re-elected Palaszczuk Labor Government is looking to turn back the clock and reinvigorate the industry, starting in Rockhampton.

The Australian Labor Party has announced it will spend $30 million on a proposed initiative involving manufacturing hubs in Central Queensland, Townsville and Cairns.

That initiative will see money spent on land and infrastructure for the hubs.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said hubs - also to be established in Cairns and Townsville - would create jobs and build and promote manufacturing expertise.

"My Government has strongly supported industry and jobs in Rockhampton, and in the wake of the decision by Aurizon to close workshops there, we are committing to establishing a dedicated manufacturing hub," she said.

The Premier said this commitment complemented the Government's expansion of the Back to Work and Skilling Queenslanders for Work programs.

In Rockhampton-Keppel 498 people have jobs as a direct result of the program, 134 have gone on to further training, and 13 have returned to school.

Labor candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the proposed hub was "a welcome shot in the arm.''

"The Palaszczuk Government's record in creating jobs, particularly in the regions, is stark contrast to the previous LNP government.''

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said only a re-elected Palaszczuk Government had a plan to create jobs in the regions.

"Queensland Made is exactly what is needed in the region to assist businesses and help unemployed workers into new jobs.''

Manufacturing hubs will:

support the building of knowledge capital throughout the supply chain

up-skill workers

match appropriately-skilled workers - including the unemployed - to jobs

help employers grow their manufacturing business in areas of comparative advantage, and help transition employees into new manufacturing jobs.

A re-elected Palaszczuk Government will also establish manufacturing hubs in Cairns (to support maritime industries around the Port precinct), and Townsville (in the wake of the Yabulu Nickel refinery's closure).

Local businesses, industry, unions and universities will be consulted on the development of the manufacturing hubs. They will assist businesses be more productive and achieve best-practice standards.

Many countries around the world, including the United States and China, are co-locating small to medium-sized enterprises and increasing collaboration with universities.

The initial $30 million allocation will cover land supply and infrastructure-establishment costs for the hubs. They will be overseen, implemented and monitored by a new Minister for Manufacturing and the Department of State Development.