31 items in State Budget for Rockhampton

13th Jun 2017 2:49 PM
OFF AND RACING: Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO Tony Fenlon (left), Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne, Rockhampton Jockey Club Chairman Rob Carr.
THIRTY-ONE projects in Rockhampton have received funds in the State Budget 2017 being handed down in Brisbane today.

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne has highlighted the Palaszczuk Government's massive investments in the region's schools, health services and infrastructure in the 2017-18 Budget.

"I don't think there can be any doubt that this is a brilliant budget for our community," he said.

"State Government expenditure in the next 12 months will directly support 3,200 jobs in Central Queensland.

"There is $788.1 million for infrastructure, $566.3 million for the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service and $25.1 million for maintenance and capital works projects for schools in Central Queensland.

State budget announcements for CQ.
"Taken together the initiatives I have highlighted add up to more than $250 million and will create and support employment opportunities and enhance our city."

State budget announcements for CQ.
Health

  • There is a further $6.6 million to complete construction of the 577-bay multi-storey car park.
  • $8.1 million over two years to upgrade the hospital's high voltage network.
  • $3 million is allocated to upgrade and refurbish the Centralised Sterilising Department.
  • allied health services are boosted by a $1.7 million investment in mental health and drug and alcohol abuse programs.

State budget announcements for CQ.
Communities, Child Safety and Disability

"In total the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability will invest $24.8 million in Rockhampton on programs including out-of-home care placements to keep vulnerable children safe and support services to improve parenting skills,” Mr Byrne said.

  • $14.3 million to assist people with a disability and their families to access the support and service they need in the city

State budget announcements for CQ.
Emergency Services

  • $500,000 to commence a $5 million redevelopment of the Rockhampton Ambulance Station
  • $2.9 million to complete the upgrade of the Rockhampton Fire and Rescue Station and regional fire communications centre.
  • $1 million to fit-out a warehouse property to establish a specialised operations and training facility in North Rockhampton to provide enhanced fire, rescue and specialised operations services.
  • $7.9 million in 2017-18 to start the $202.2 million expansion of the Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion.

"This project is the biggest single investment by any state government in our community in decades and will generate hundreds of construction jobs and, crucially, will bring approximately 70 full-time permanent jobs once the new cells are operational."

State budget announcements for CQ.
Education

Mr Byrne said a total of $5.8 million would be spent in 2017-18 on four of the city's schools.

  • $2.7 million to construct additional classrooms and an administration at Rockhampton Special School;
  • $1.1 million to refurbish the Indigenous Centre at Rockhampton State High School;
  • $1 million for works at North Rockhampton State High School
  • $1 million to refurbish classrooms and amenities at Allenstown State School.

Infrastructure

  • $5 million out of the total $17.2 million mixed use CBD development,
  • $5.8 million out of a total of $12 million to upgrade and repair the Rockhampton Courthouse
  • a $2 million down payment on the relocation of Rockhampton Art Gallery
  • $15 million commitment over three years to redevelop the Rockhampton Riverbank, there is $4.984 million this year.
  • an estimated $8.9 million for the Regional Council for recovery and reconstruction projects in conjunction with the Australian Government
  • the Department of State Development has allocated $2.27 million in 2017-18 to leverage rollout of the National Broadband Network and provide a smart working hub to grow the digital economy.　
  • $25 million in the 2017-18 State Budget for the proposed $60 million South Rockhampton Flood levee.
  • $615,000 towards the $1.537 million project to build new water play features at Cedric Archer Park
  • $21 million in 2017-18 out of a total spend of $75 million to duplicate the Capricorn Highway from to two lanes to four between Rockhampton and Gracemere
  • and $9 million out of the $30 million total on improvements to intersections and road train access.
  • $10.9 million this year to start duplication of the Bruce Highway at the Yeppoon Road to Parkhurst section
  • $7.6 million to complete widening of the Bruce Highway north of Bajool
  • $53.8 million on upgrades to Stanwell Power Station,
  • $3.61 million on the Gracemere Zone Substation
  • $7.2 million on other Department of Energy and Water Supply facilities including the Glenmore Road oil handling facility.　
  • $12.3 million has been allocated to Rockhampton in 2017-18 for grants and a recovery fund targeted at rebuilding tourism infrastructure and the Go Local - Keep Queensland Going Strong campaign
  • The Department of Housing and Public Works will spend almost $7.5 million on new accommodation, specialist homeless services, Home Assist and transitional housing.
  • Rockhampton Jockey Club will receive $368,000 for lightning protection, catering equipment, club amenities, grandstand, stables and repairs.
Topics:  bill byrne callaghan park education rockhampton hospital rockhampton hospital carpark state budget 2017

