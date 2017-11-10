31 teams for biggest indoor hockey carnival in Rocky

Thirty-one teams have nominated for the Under-13 Indoor Challenge, which starts in Rockhampton tonight.

INDOOR HOCKEY: Thirty-one teams will compete this weekend in the biggest junior indoor hockey carnival ever staged in Rockhampton.

The Under-13 Indoor Challenge starts tonight at the CQUniversity Community Sports Complex and continues through to Sunday afternoon as 13 boys and 18 girls teams from across the state vie for victory.

Rockhampton is traditionally strong in indoor hockey and will field two talented teams in both the boys and girls divisions.

Rockhampton's junior indoor co-ordinator Sandy Mackenzie, who is manager of the boys Black team playing this weekend, said there would be some quality hockey on show.

"We have 31 teams in total which is a record; the most we've had previously is 25,” she said.

"It is amazing to see so many participating and we are very lucky to have such an awesome facility for the event at CQUniversity.

"It's going to be a great weekend, with the state's best young players in action.”

Mackenzie said there was plenty of healthy competition for Rockhampton selection, with a record 28 boys trialling for the 18 available spots.

The Rocky teams boast a number of players who have represented Queensland in indoor and outdoor hockey.

Two players - Kadence Lenzina and Dylan Quinlan - have just returned from the under-13 national outdoor championships and two more - Cooper Mackenzie and Jai Cass - are gearing up to represent Queensland at the Pacific School Games next month.

The Rockhampton Red boys team has a real family feel. Nathan Christensen is the coach, brother Kaleb the assistant coach, younger brother Brock is playing and their mum Tanya is the manager.

Mackenzie said the record number of teams in the challenge meant games would be 20 minutes long with no break.

"Players will have to be exceptionally focused and get in the right mindset before they go into the warm-up,” she said.

"Scoring goals early is going to be vital because you can't rely on wearing your opposition down when the game is only 20 minutes.

"It's important to win games, you can't afford to draw or you find yourself down the ladder very quickly.”

The two Rockhampton girls teams start their campaigns at 6.30pm tonight - Red plays Cairns Indoor and Black plays Maryborough Blue.

The boys Black team's opening game is against Brisbane Yellow at 7.45pm and the boys Red team takes on Mackay Black at 8.35pm.

Play resumes at 7.30am tomorrow, with the last game of the day at 9.15pm.

On Sunday, games start at 7.15am, with the finals from 2.20pm.

ROCKY TEAMS

Boys, Black: Cooper Mackenzie, Kadence Lenzina, Macauley Plant, Jacob O'Hanlon, Corey Bills, Blake Harlow, Max Morrison, Dylan Quinlan, Jaiden Lenzina. Red: Jai Cass, Brock Christensen, Naren Govender, Riley McDonnell, Stuart Gould, Jack Parker, Aaron Woods, Peter Crane, Xander Brookman.

Girls, Black: La Nesha Willie, Mikayla Bills, Lara Bryson, Mikayla Kajewski, Ella McDonnell, Sophie Parker, Taylah Vidler, Tahlia Whittington, Kay-Leigh Whittington. Red: Alexis Walmsley, Ellie Anderson, Montana Cutts, Storm Duke, Sophie Hammond, Alice McDonald. Charlie McGree, Amy Moffat, Amy Woods, Georgia Wright.