32 charges for man's four-month crime spree

The majority of charges were in relation to incidents where Casey and a co-offender broke into Ergon Energy or Powerlink premises, taking copper wiring which was then sold, between August and November last year.

HE MISSED an appointed with Centrelink, which resulted in his disability pension being cut off, so he stole over $12,000 of copper wiring and pawned it to pay his bills.

Mark William Casey, 35, pleaded guilty to 32 charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday surrounding a four month criminal spree.

The majority of charges were in relation to incidents where Casey and a co-offender broke into Ergon Energy or Powerlink premises, taking copper wiring which was then sold, between August and November last year.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Josh McLelland said in one incident,copper wiring was stripped from installation. Hand tools and other items were also stolen.

"He was on parole at the time and breached the suspended sentence (of a three-month prison term),” he said.

Casey was also caught drink driving on Roboro St on December 9.

Defence lawyer Mitchell Jamieson said his client, diagnosed with audio visual schizophrenia, which resulted in him seeing dead people, had been on a disability pension prior to crime spree.

He said Casey missed an appointment with Centrelink and the pension was cut off, so suffering financial hardship, he fell into stealing.

”He had no idea about the value of copper,” Mr Jamieson said.

”The amount he received was well below the restitution being sought.”

He said Casey had spent 129 days in prison in the past where he was the target of other inmates due to the schizophrenia medications making him lethargic.

Mr Jamieson sought a sentence which would not require his client to serve actual time in custody due to his previous experience where he sustained injuries.

Magistrate Catherine Benson read out part of Casey extensive criminal history, which included dishonesty and fraud matters in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

She sentenced him to an 18-month prison term with immediate parole for the 2016 fraud and dishonesty matters, fined $550 for drink driving and disqualified from driving for four months.

Ms Benson ordered Casey pay $6,132.98 restitution to Powerlink for the copper wire and activated his suspended sentence with immediate parole.

”You are very fortunate you are not being sent to jail today.”