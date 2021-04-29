32 of CQ’s leading footballers named for Intercity Cup

Central’s Ella Remana has been named in Football Queensland Central women’s team for the inaugural Central Coast Intercity Cup.

Leading footballers from Central Queensland and Wide Bay will face off in the Central Coast Intercity Cup on Saturday.

Football Queensland Central has announced its men’s and women’s squads for the double header, to be played at Rockhampton’s Ryan Park.

They were selected from the pool of players taking part in the Central Queensland Premier League competitions.

The men’s squad in February played an exhibition match against Queensland National Premier League team, Magpies Crusaders United, but a few new faces have been added for the Cup clash.

Players for the women’s squad were nominated by CQPL clubs that voted for their best 11 from the league and five players from their own squad to be put up for selection.

FQ Central men’s head coach Mat Wust said his players were looking forward to the challenge this weekend.

“Everyone’s keen to get representative football back in the region,” he said.

Capricorn Coast's Dylan Kussrow will line up with the Football Queensland Central men’s team in Saturday’s rep showdown.

“We don’t know what we’re up against, but we’re happy with what we’ve got going.”

FQ Central women’s head coach Marty Emerson said his side was determined to produce a strong showing against Wide Bay.

“The girls have been excited since they found out about it,” he said.

“We’ve got a really good squad so I think they will put on a good show.

“I think it will be a good display of the level women’s football is at in the region.”

Andy Allan, general manager – Central Coast Region, said the Cup would deliver some exciting football, showcasing some of the most talented senior men’s and women’s players from Central Queensland and Wide Bay.

“Saturday’s representative tournament is a first for the region, and we know that the Central Coast football community is looking forward to the matches just as much as the players are themselves,” he said.

The women will play at 4.30pm, the men at 6.30pm.

FQ Central women’s squad

Hollie Boyle (Central FC)

Kallie Peurifoy (Central FC)

Shelbi Vienna-Hallam (Central FC)

Ebony Yasso (Central FC)

Ella Remana (Central FC)

Beck Emerson (Central FC)

Georgia Muir (Clinton FC)

Liana Radisic (Clinton FC)

Sara Ivancic (Clinton FC)

Monika Lama (Bluebirds United)

Eilish-Kay Home (Bluebirds United)

Jessica Maitland (Bluebirds United)

Tiana Richards (Bluebirds United)

Rebecca Keith (Bluebirds United)

Mookie House (Nerimbera)

Sharnia Wilson (Frenchville)

FQ Central men’s squad

Robert Day (Frenchville)

Dylan Kussrow (Capricorn Coast)

Dylan Clark (Central FC)

Toby Richardson (Nerimbera)

Blake Penfold (Bluebirds United)

Timothy Zimitat (Frenchville)

Ryan Hawken (Frenchville)

Garth Lawrie (Central FC)

Liam McLean (Bluebirds United)

Jordan Miller (Frenchville)

Michael Cay (Nerimbera)

Ryan Horan (Nerimbera)

Nathan Norris (Capricorn Coast)

Darcy Grant (Bluebirds United)

Joshua Dorron (Nerimbera)

Jarred Stewart (Bluebirds United)