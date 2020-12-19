Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The on ramp linking the M1 to the Gateway Motorway is shut after a truck rolled this morning. Long delays are expected.
The on ramp linking the M1 to the Gateway Motorway is shut after a truck rolled this morning. Long delays are expected.
News

32 pallets of mess leaves highway closed after truck rolls

by Tanya French and Cormac Pearson
19th Dec 2020 11:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The major link between the Pacific Motorway and Gateway Motorway is closed after a truck rolled earlier this morning.

The on ramp from the M1 onto the Gateway Motorway at Eight Mile Plains northbound was shut just after 5am.

Emergency services were called to the truck roll over at 5:09am where paramedics treated the driver who was able to remove himself from the truck.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

The truck was transporting refrigerated goods and crews have had to unload 32 pallets of McCains chips from the rolled truck.

 

 

Police advise the truck rolled over at the Exit 16/Levington Road on ramp.

All lanes are blocked.

Diversions are in place and long delays are expected.

The truck rollover on the Gateway motorway. Photo: Rosanna Kingsun
The truck rollover on the Gateway motorway. Photo: Rosanna Kingsun

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to come.

MORE NEWS:

HOLIDAY HEARTBREAK: BORDER COULD SHUT TO GREATER SYDNEY

MAN KILLED DURING TAXI RANK FIGHT

Originally published as 32 pallets of mess: Gateway closed after truck roll

road crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Rocky and Cap Coast’s best Xmas butcher crowned

        Premium Content REVEALED: Rocky and Cap Coast’s best Xmas butcher crowned

        Business The business is “flat chat” in the lead up to Christmas, with speciality items flying out the door.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        LETTERS: Men over-represented in drowning statistics

        Premium Content LETTERS: Men over-represented in drowning statistics

        Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor, Facebook comments and Harry’s View.

        Million-dollar homes: Top 10 sales of 2020

        Premium Content Million-dollar homes: Top 10 sales of 2020

        Property Check out the top 10 biggest property sales in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast...