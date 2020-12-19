32 pallets of mess leaves highway closed after truck rolls

The on ramp linking the M1 to the Gateway Motorway is shut after a truck rolled this morning. Long delays are expected.

The on ramp linking the M1 to the Gateway Motorway is shut after a truck rolled this morning. Long delays are expected.

The major link between the Pacific Motorway and Gateway Motorway is closed after a truck rolled earlier this morning.

The on ramp from the M1 onto the Gateway Motorway at Eight Mile Plains northbound was shut just after 5am.

Emergency services were called to the truck roll over at 5:09am where paramedics treated the driver who was able to remove himself from the truck.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

The truck was transporting refrigerated goods and crews have had to unload 32 pallets of McCains chips from the rolled truck.

The crew has to unload by hand 32 pallets of McCains chips 🍟 @7NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/nz5fTmRQ4c — Rosanna Kingsun (@rosannakingsun) December 18, 2020

Police advise the truck rolled over at the Exit 16/Levington Road on ramp.

All lanes are blocked.

Diversions are in place and long delays are expected.

The truck rollover on the Gateway motorway. Photo: Rosanna Kingsun

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to come.

MORE NEWS:

HOLIDAY HEARTBREAK: BORDER COULD SHUT TO GREATER SYDNEY

MAN KILLED DURING TAXI RANK FIGHT

Originally published as 32 pallets of mess: Gateway closed after truck roll