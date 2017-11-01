WATCH: See the $325,000 bull in action

TOP SELLER: Nobbs Cattle Co annual brahman sale was held on property in Duaringa and smashed two national all breed beef records after grossing $2.482m for the sale.

BIDDING was fierce as six to seven bidders threw their hat in the ring to have a crack at the bull set to break Australian records yesterday.

Nobbs Cattle Co annual brahman sale was held on property in Duaringa, near Rockhampton, Queensland and smashed two national all breed beef records after grossing $2.482m for the sale.

The top priced bull which now sits at the most expensive in Australian history was sold for $325,000.

Grey bull, NCC Justified out of NCC Jardena sired by Carinya Tony sold to well-known grey brahman breeders Rodger and Lorena Jefferis, from Elrose stud in Cloncurry, Queensland.

Co-selling agent, Ken McCaffery said there was a very large crowd of buyers present from all over Queensland as well as interstate bidders.

"Bidding competition was very spirited throughout the whole day," Mr McCaffery said.

"Bidding was fierce on the $325,000 bull, there were six or seven individuals bidding on that bull for the first half of the price and then from $150,000 it was virtually a two man race between the eventual buyers and the under-bidders.

"It was particularly strong competition on the bull because he was eye-catching."

Mr McCaffery said the grey bull, calved in 2015 set a new Australian all breeds record for a beef bull sold at auction and beats the previous record of $300,000 in 2006 at the Gracemere (Rockhampton, Queensland) saleyards.

"He had an extremely good pedigree, his genetic credentials were extremely strong," he said.

"He was a magnificent individual as far as breed quality, type and breed character. He had great beef performance as well.

"He was highly regarded as far as his beef performance. He had a beautiful balance of breed qualities and beef industry credentials."

The sale also broke the Australian record for sale average.

With 106 lots sold at the NCC annual brahman sale for a gross of $2.482m the average worked out to be $23,415.

As for the bulls there were 76 sold for a gross of $2.455m for an average of $26,915.

There were 28 heifers sold for a gross of $425,500 for an average of $15,195.

There were also two semen packages sold for a gross of $11,000 and an average of $5,500.