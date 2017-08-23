29°
33,000 fresh flowers hit Rockhampton for fundraiser

Michelle Gately
| 23rd Aug 2017 3:39 PM Updated: 24th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Angela Ryan, Shirley Shannon, Zoe Keogh prepare to distribute 30,000 fresh daffodils as part of Cancer Council Queensland's major fundraiser, Daffodil Day.
Angela Ryan, Shirley Shannon, Zoe Keogh prepare to distribute 30,000 fresh daffodils as part of Cancer Council Queensland's major fundraiser, Daffodil Day.

A SIMPLE bunch of flowers could be the key to helping families through a battle with cancer.

About 33,000 daffodils have arrived in Central Queensland ahead of Cancer Council Queensland's major fundraiser tomorrow.

This year, the sale of the flowers could raise up to $50,000 for the organisation, which helps patients and families following a cancer diagnosis.

It is hoped over $1 million will be raised across the state.

 

Cancer Council Queensland's Angela Ryan has been busy sorting and distributing the daffodils to 13 locations across Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

The funds are vital for the organisation's support programs, research and prevention and advocacy programs.

"In Central Queensland we have our accommodation lodge, where we do have regional patients come and stay while they're undergoing treatment," Angela said.

"We also have our wig and turban service which is available here on site (in the Upper Dawson Rd office) free of charge."

Angela said there was also a Rockhampton-based community support coordinator.

All sites are manned by over 20 volunteers, selling until Sunday.

"We honestly could not do an event of this scale throughout the region without them," Angela said.

"We rely on them so much and are so grateful for their support."

Although Daffodil Day isn't until tomorrow, the flowers and other merchandise are on sale now.

