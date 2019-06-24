34-year-old granddad nicked ice blocks, busted in driveway

A GARAGE door opened and police saw unlicensed driver Aaron Murphy seated in the driver seat, the car's engine running.

An Ipswich court heard that the car reversed and protruded from the Brassall garage as the roller door opened.

A female saw the police in the street and ran into the garage.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Carl Spargo said police removed the driver, and the car's registration plates had belonged to another vehicle and cancelled.

Aaron Lance Murphy, a 34-year-old grandfather from Brassall, appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to stealing ice creams; driving unlicensed on June 5; driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle; obstructing police; and a registration plates offence.

Snr Const Spargo said Murphy and a female stole groceries from Brassall IGA on March 1 - Fruito ice blocks and a bottle of Coke.

When he was arrested and handcuffed Snr Const Spargo said Murphy complained that the cuffs were tight and when police loosened one he'd struggled with the officer, kicked the pod door of the police ute, and had to be physically restrained.

The cuffs were put back on and Murphy returned to the police pod.

Murphy stole the items from the IGA after putting the Fruit's and Coke into a woman's bag. She walked out without paying and CCTV film showed Murphy's distinctive tattoos.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Murphy had nine children and one grandchild and works as a labourer at a meatworks.

Mr Hoskin said Murphy instructs that he told the female to get the items for him not realising that she would walk out.

He conceded that the 34-year-old grandfather has an unenviable criminal history and drug use a feature of that.

"Your history is your worst enemy, magistrate David Shepherd told Murphy.

"Fortunately no police officer was injured or you would expect a more serious penalty."

Murphy was fined $250, sentenced to one month jail - immediately suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay IGA $11.34.