An aerial view of the existing synthetic turf field at Kalka Shades. Work on the second field is expected to start this week. Allan Reinikka ROK260218ahockey1
Hockey

$3.4m tender picked up after JM Kelly liquidation

Pam McKay
by
12th Nov 2018 4:00 PM
HOCKEY: Work is set to start this week on the installation of the second synthetic turf field at Rockhampton's Kalka Shades.

JM Kelly Builders was awarded the original $3.4 million contract on October 2, but its parent company went into administration just weeks later.

The new contract has been awarded to Paynter Dixon.

The second field was pivotal to Rockhampton being chosen as the host of next year's Oceania Cup and Intercontinental Hockey5s.

Australia and New Zealand men and women's teams will play a best-of-three Test series in the Cup, which is a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

JM Kelly Group announced on Wednesday, October 17, that it was no longer able to trade and went into administration.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

