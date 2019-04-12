Menu
MARIJUANA BUST: On Thursday, Dallas James Reeves fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to possessing anything used in the commission of crime, possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs. Bill North
$3500 fine for pot drug bust

Katie Hall
12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
WHAT do 708 grams of marijuana, 71 plants, seeds and a hydroponic set up have in common?

They all amount to trouble with the law, and a whopping $3500 fine.

On Thursday, Dallas James Reeves fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to possessing anything used in the commission of crime, possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Craig Ryan said Reeves had been living in Proserpine with a partner, who was also a co-accused, but had moved back to Bundy after they broke up.

He said the other two co-accused had continued on with growing marijuana after he left.

It was heard Reeves had built the hydroponic set up, and had grown drugs for personal use. Magistrate Ross Woodford fined him $3500.

