25°
News

$35K incentive: Bold plan to attract CBD shoppers

Melanie Plane
| 9th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
L-R Laurena Lurber (She's All That), Kerry Peel (Phil Peel Jewelers), Bruce Woods (Stewarts Department Store), Clark Cooper (Coopers Fashion), and Brett Burke (Mark Bunts Menswear) and other participating East Street stores are offering a $35,000 prize for one lucky shopper in a new promotional campaign to draw shoppers back to the CBD.
L-R Laurena Lurber (She's All That), Kerry Peel (Phil Peel Jewelers), Bruce Woods (Stewarts Department Store), Clark Cooper (Coopers Fashion), and Brett Burke (Mark Bunts Menswear) and other participating East Street stores are offering a $35,000 prize for one lucky shopper in a new promotional campaign to draw shoppers back to the CBD. Chris Ison ROK080817cenvy1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN you go shopping, you don't usually walk away with more cash than your started with - but that could be the case if you shop in East St between now and September 9.

Facing a tough economic climate, 11 Rockhampton CBD traders have banded together to stimulate the city's heart and give shoppers the chance to win a whopping $35,000.

The independent owned fashion stores of East St have joined forces to create East Street Fashion Envy - a collaboration aimed at attracting shoppers and unearthing the hidden treasures the boutique strip has to offer.

Phil Peel Leading Edge Jewellers' Kerry Peel said with new stock arriving ahead of Spring, it was a great time to visit East St.

"August is a beautiful time of year, temperatures are starting to rise and new season stock is coming into the stores, we want Central Queenslanders to see the unique fashion and accessories that you can only get from the independent owned stores that are in East Street, so we have collaborated to create East Street Fashion Envy,” Mrs Peel said.

Cassie Zieth from Soaked Fashion & Swimwear said as an independent owned store it was difficult to be involved in big promotions that attract shoppers so East St Fashion Envy was the perfect solution.

"When we discussed the idea of collaborating on the promotion it just made sense,” Ms Zieth said.

Willow & Ivy owner Georgina Marshall and Shoes on East's Debbie Brine agreed.

"East St has fashion, jewellery and accessories you can't find anywhere else in town, CQ when you think about it. Each owner has their ideas, favourite labels, tastes and that's what gives East St such a unique selection for the shopper,” Ms Marshall said.

"We're not chain stores, we're liberated, we are free to make choices and listen to what our customers are looking for,” Ms Brine said.

Brett Burke from Mark Bunt Menswear said East St stores gave customers greater choice and real service.

"Quality brands such as Boss, Scotch & Soda and Tommy Hilfiger aren't sold at shopping centre chain stores,” Mr Burke said.

She's All That owner Laurena Furber said the promotion was a chance to showcase the ongoing changes to the CBD.

"East St has been going through a lot of change recently with the riverbank development, by pooling our resources we hope more people explore the unique diversity the independent stores here offer and see the changes that are happening which will make the CBD even more envious shopping in the future", concluded Laurena Furber from She's All That.

With an envious $35,000 prize as incentive and a huge collection of fashion, shoes and jewellery that you won't find in the chain stores on offer, the 11 participating East St stores are confident East Street Fashion Envy will see shoppers flocking.

For the chance to win the $35,000 shoppers just have to spend $50 at any of the participating stores until September 9.

The 11 participating stores are Coopers, Propaganda, Phil Peel Jewellers, Mark Bunt Menswear, Stewarts, She's All That, Swarv Menswear, Willow & Ivy, Soaked Swimwear, D's Fine Jewellery & Accessories and Shoes on East.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky set for jobs boost as CQU reveals $55M expansion plan

Rocky set for jobs boost as CQU reveals $55M expansion plan

Jobs and campus upgrade on the way for Rocky's CQUniversity.

NO BAIL: Former mine worker accused of 33 break and enter charges

ACCUSED: Joel Michael Thomas Dewitte was denied bail in the Gladstone Magistrates Court after being charged with 33 break and enter offences he allegedly committed at multiple towns along the Queensland coast.

He stole from a number of businesses to fuel his drug addiction

Rocky dad, 37, 'overlooked for 1000 jobs'

MATURE AGED JOB SEEKER: Michael Wooley is desperate for someone to offer him steady employment in retail, sales or hospitality.

This mature aged job seeker says younger rivals have advantage.

Callaghan to Doomben: Zoe White's Rocky road to the top

Zoe White gives a five-finger salute after one of her favourite horses Conca Del Sogno won at Callaghan Park.

How golden girl of country racing overcame all the hurdles

Local Partners

Lagoon Access Road opens as project continues

Lagoon access road has opened as the project moves into next stage.

Temps plummet as CQ's roller coaster winter continues

KEEP WARM: The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted cold nights and hot days.

CQ towns dip below 0 degrees as bizarre weather continues

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

ACROSS THE REGION: Your ultimate weekend guide

Siblings Cooper and Hayley Lisle of Cawarral sharing in the fun and excitement of last year's Rocky Swap, which is on again tomorrow from 6am.

Check out the exciting events happening right here in your backyard.

Moretz reveals shocking bullying by male co-star

THE young actress reveals a male co-star put her down about her size so brutally, she ran away in tears.

Google Home Australian review: Is it worth the $199?

The Google Home device.

Google Home offers better value than Apple's coming product

Epic road trip to help fight childhood obesity

ON A MISSION: The Smith Family has been travelling around Australia to fight childhood obesity.

Family packs up, leaves city to travel Australia and fight obesity

The Bachelor villain puts on 10kg while 'stress eating'

“I stress eat so I’d get into the Nutella before a rose ceremony.”

‘Complete BS’: Karl Stefanovic loses his cool at 'fools'

Karl Stefanovic has let loose on politicians criticising the "BS" postal vote in an impassioned rant on Today.

Today show host implores politicians to ‘say yes to gay marriage’.

Rihanna sizzles in sexy silver bikini, electric blue wig

Wild thoughts! Rihanna sported a mermaid-esque blue wig at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Picture: Splash

She posted a series of revealing outfits that showed off her curves.

Why Marvel actors aren't given scripts anymore

The entire Avengers cast are kept very much in the dark.

Actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War don't know how it finishes

Original Double Gable with Large Shed

346 Rockonia Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $289,000

Sitting on a 1221m2 fully fenced block this solid gable displays all its original features, beautiful pine tongue and groove walls, timber flooring, high ceilings...

Beachside Apartment

4/96-98 Scenic Highway, Lammermoor 4703

Unit 3 2 1 $439,000

Positioned in an enviable location this spacious unit is now available for purchase. Ideal for the astute investor, or those looking to downsize. •Large master...

PRIME POSITION - BIG VALUE!

160 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $262,000

THIS IS a GENUINE and IMMEDIATE OPPORTUNITY to purchase into Rockhampton's MOST HIGHLY regarded Suburb! - SAVE MONEY on fuel and walk the Kids to School ...

Ideal upstairs downstairs set up

1 Ruff Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $315,000

Two street access on 592m2 block… Enjoy PRIVACY, SECURITY and family get together at this well presented address. - WINNER of Norman Gardens best presented...

FRENCHVILLE FRENCHVILLE FRENCHVILLE

308 Thozet Road, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $287,000

Present owner loves this property tucked away in Frenchville. Although on a handy street it’s an easy lifestyle. - Positioned well and close to schools and...

IT FEELS LIKE HOME. EVERYTHING THAT YOU NEED. $649,000 NEG.

6 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $649,000

As soon as you walk into this beautiful home you will feel and you will love the ambience of this property. Superbly finished throughout this spectacular home is...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $233,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

Prestigious Tree-line Neighbourhood

4 Ironbark Terrace, Frenchville 4701

House 5 1 3 $425,000

An alluring street presence in the exclusive suburb of Frenchville, surrounded by beautiful homes and great families. - Entering via street level, its...

POSITIONED IN PRESTIGOUS NORMAN GARDENS

32 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $425,000

The open plan layout is the MAJOR attraction to this GREAT property delivering FAMILY LUXURY LIVING! - Designed for EASE of living, with beautiful BIG kitchen...

GRAND HOME - AN ENTERTAINERS RETREAT

319 Philp Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $385,000

Set high on a hill with sweeping city views & located in a peaceful & prestigious neighbourhood this home showcases LIFESTYLE - DESIGNED for EFFORTLESS ease of...

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up

Three Gladstone estate developments flop in three months

The balance of Brookview Estate was for sale.

Two of three estates sold after hitting the market.