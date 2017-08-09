$35K incentive: Bold plan to attract CBD shoppers

L-R Laurena Lurber (She's All That), Kerry Peel (Phil Peel Jewelers), Bruce Woods (Stewarts Department Store), Clark Cooper (Coopers Fashion), and Brett Burke (Mark Bunts Menswear) and other participating East Street stores are offering a $35,000 prize for one lucky shopper in a new promotional campaign to draw shoppers back to the CBD.

WHEN you go shopping, you don't usually walk away with more cash than your started with - but that could be the case if you shop in East St between now and September 9.

Facing a tough economic climate, 11 Rockhampton CBD traders have banded together to stimulate the city's heart and give shoppers the chance to win a whopping $35,000.

The independent owned fashion stores of East St have joined forces to create East Street Fashion Envy - a collaboration aimed at attracting shoppers and unearthing the hidden treasures the boutique strip has to offer.

Phil Peel Leading Edge Jewellers' Kerry Peel said with new stock arriving ahead of Spring, it was a great time to visit East St.

"August is a beautiful time of year, temperatures are starting to rise and new season stock is coming into the stores, we want Central Queenslanders to see the unique fashion and accessories that you can only get from the independent owned stores that are in East Street, so we have collaborated to create East Street Fashion Envy,” Mrs Peel said.

Cassie Zieth from Soaked Fashion & Swimwear said as an independent owned store it was difficult to be involved in big promotions that attract shoppers so East St Fashion Envy was the perfect solution.

"When we discussed the idea of collaborating on the promotion it just made sense,” Ms Zieth said.

Willow & Ivy owner Georgina Marshall and Shoes on East's Debbie Brine agreed.

"East St has fashion, jewellery and accessories you can't find anywhere else in town, CQ when you think about it. Each owner has their ideas, favourite labels, tastes and that's what gives East St such a unique selection for the shopper,” Ms Marshall said.

"We're not chain stores, we're liberated, we are free to make choices and listen to what our customers are looking for,” Ms Brine said.

Brett Burke from Mark Bunt Menswear said East St stores gave customers greater choice and real service.

"Quality brands such as Boss, Scotch & Soda and Tommy Hilfiger aren't sold at shopping centre chain stores,” Mr Burke said.

She's All That owner Laurena Furber said the promotion was a chance to showcase the ongoing changes to the CBD.

"East St has been going through a lot of change recently with the riverbank development, by pooling our resources we hope more people explore the unique diversity the independent stores here offer and see the changes that are happening which will make the CBD even more envious shopping in the future", concluded Laurena Furber from She's All That.

With an envious $35,000 prize as incentive and a huge collection of fashion, shoes and jewellery that you won't find in the chain stores on offer, the 11 participating East St stores are confident East Street Fashion Envy will see shoppers flocking.

For the chance to win the $35,000 shoppers just have to spend $50 at any of the participating stores until September 9.

The 11 participating stores are Coopers, Propaganda, Phil Peel Jewellers, Mark Bunt Menswear, Stewarts, She's All That, Swarv Menswear, Willow & Ivy, Soaked Swimwear, D's Fine Jewellery & Accessories and Shoes on East.