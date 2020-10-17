Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Donald Trump Holds MAGA Campaign Rally In Macon, GA
Donald Trump Holds MAGA Campaign Rally In Macon, GA
Politics

$3.5m: Aussie punters’ ‘baffling’ bets on Trump

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
17th Oct 2020 7:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Aussie punters are staking millions in Hail-Mary bets on Donald Trump's re-election, ignoring polling numbers in the hopes that election history "will repeat itself".

Trump - the presidential dark horse - yesterday sat as a $2.80 underdog in Ladbrokes Australia's election stakes after being outperformed by Joe Biden in all key swing seats in the latest polls.

Still, the betting agency is holding around $3.5 million in bets for the incumbent president and "can barely write a bet for Biden", the $1.40 favourite.

 

"It has been one-way traffic since Biden was declared as the Democratic Party nominee, and in the past few weeks it has really intensified," Ladbrokes Australia CEO Dean Shannon said.

"As it stands Trump is a far worse result for us than anything that will run in the Melbourne Cup the day before.

Figures show that in the head-to-head market alone, Ladbrokes is holding eight times more bets on Trump than Biden.

letterspromo

 

That includes a $100,000 bet from one ambitious punter for Trump's re-election as well as a series of other bets between $2,000 and $20,000.

Mr Shannon said the Australia betting interest in the presidential election was "baffling", with Ladbrokes recording 20 times the number of bets on the US election compared to what was held for the entire Queensland election.

It follows a similar trend four years ago from punters who collected huge payouts when Trump, the underdog, usurped rival Hillary Clinton.

"The money was right then and there are plenty of Ladbrokes punters who believe history is about to repeat."

Originally published as $3.5m: Aussie punters' 'baffling' bets on Trump

More Stories

donald trump editors picks politics us election us politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Firefighters battle grass fire north of Rockhampton

        Premium Content Firefighters battle grass fire north of Rockhampton

        News The fire is currently posing no threat to property.

        Final stage of upgrades for high traffic CQ road

        Premium Content Final stage of upgrades for high traffic CQ road

        Council News The upgrades to the Gracemere road are part of the Bridges Renewal Program.

        Safety upgrades for deadly stretch of CQ highway

        Premium Content Safety upgrades for deadly stretch of CQ highway

        News The section of highway is notorious for crashes.

        LIVESTREAM: Watch Qld open women’s softball finals action

        Premium Content LIVESTREAM: Watch Qld open women’s softball finals action

        Softball and Baseball Eleven teams are contesting the championships in Rockhampton.