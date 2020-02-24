Menu
The 1.2 kilo of ice seized as part of Operation Romeo Kazoo.
Crime

$3.5m drug raid: Identity of third man revealed in court

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
24th Feb 2020 3:30 PM
A THIRD person of four arrested after drug raids which allegedly uncovered methamphetamines with a potential street value of $3.5 million last week has appeared in court.

Kyle James Field, 25, ­represented himself in ­Rockhampton Magistrates Court for his first mention of charges laid from the raids where 3.2kg of methamphetamines was seized and 58 charges were laid against 22 people.

Field requested briefs of evidence for his charges which were adjourned until April 27.

His charges include one count of trafficking ­dangerous drugs serious ­organised crime, four counts of supply dangerous drugs, one count of receive or possess property obtained from trafficking or supplying drugs, three counts of possess dangerous drugs over two grams, one count of possess tainted property, one count of possess dangerous drug, one count of possess property suspected having been acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence and one count of possess anything used in the ­commission of a crime.

Field’s bail was enlarged.

He did not enter pleas.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

