$3.5m drug raids: Identities of two men charged revealed

TWO men arrested during drug raids across Rockhampton yesterday have been remanded in custody after their first mention in court this morning.

Beau Anthony Graham, 25, and Nicholas Blaine Carey, 28, have been charged with trafficking drugs, along with associated charges, and had the charges mentioned for the first time in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

Graham’s solicitor Brian McGowran adjourned his client’s matters until tomorrow for a bail application.

“The bail affidavit (by police) is enormous,” he said.

“There’s no way I could get through it today.”

Meanwhile, Carey was moved from the watch house to the courtroom where he had to represent himself.

“I’m waiting for my lawyer,” Carey told the court.

“I was hoping to see him this morning.

“I’m not applying for bail today.”

Both men, who were just two of 22 people charged after drug raids across the region yesterday morning which saw 3.2 kilograms of methamphetamines seized and 58 charges laid, have had their matters adjourned until tomorrow morning.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said more than $100,000 cash was seized along with half a kilo in cannabis.

Multiple vehicles, boats, motorcycles and earth moving equipment were also seized.

The 3.2kgs has an estimated potential street value of $3.5 million.

Graham’s charges include one count of contravening direction to provide information needed to access electronic information, one possess utensils, three possess dangerous drugs over two grams, one possess property suspected to be proceeds of drug crimes, five supply dangerous drugs and one trafficking dangerous drugs.

Carey’s charges include one count of contravening direction to provide information needed to access electronic information, three possess dangerous drugs over two grams, one possess property suspected to be proceeds of drug crimes, one possess dangerous drugs and one trafficking dangerous drugs.