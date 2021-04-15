Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Oz Lotto winners of Tuesday’s division one $35m jackpot have popped in today to purchase a ticket in tonight’s $50m Powerball.
Oz Lotto winners of Tuesday’s division one $35m jackpot have popped in today to purchase a ticket in tonight’s $50m Powerball.
Lifestyle

$35m Oz Lotto winners buy tickets in Powerball

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
15th Apr 2021 1:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Oz Lotto winners of Tuesday's division one $35m jackpot, bought at the Humpty Doo Newsagency, have popped in again today to purchase a ticket in tonight's $50m Powerball.

Winners reportedly had a sleepless night before heading into the shop this morning to officially begin the process of claiming their $35m share in the prize.

The 10-share store syndicate was the only division one winning ticket on Tuesday.

Humpty Doo Newsagency staff member Kerrie Magree said the two winners she had served today were still processing the life-changing news.

"They were shaking, one person when I told him he was shaking, they lost sleep over it," she said.

She said the locals would be staying in the rural suburb and encouraged other winners to come forward.

She believed about five people had so far claimed their prize.

"Come in and check your tickets," she urged.

Ms Magee said the newest millionaires splurged on a ticket in tonight's Powerball, hoping their luck would continue.

"The best part is we have the locals coming and congratulating the store and saying it's fantastic for Humpty Doo and they aren't jealous, it's great community spirit," she said.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

Originally published as $35m Oz Lotto winners go back to buy tickets in tonight's $50m Powerball

oz lotto powerball

Just In

    Afterpay tipped to go Gothic

    Afterpay tipped to go Gothic
    • 15th Apr 2021 2:07 PM
    Qantas boss’ vaccine fear

    Qantas boss’ vaccine fear
    • 15th Apr 2021 1:26 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DNA links painter to old pizza crime

        Premium Content DNA links painter to old pizza crime

        Crime A man who smashed a pizza shop glass door six years ago has finally been ordered to cough up the money for the repair bill.

        Mega-sale for Central Queensland Vinnies

        Premium Content Mega-sale for Central Queensland Vinnies

        News After a surge of donations during the COVID pandemic, Central Queensland Vinnies...

        Plans for new rural supplies store at Gracemere

        Premium Content Plans for new rural supplies store at Gracemere

        Rural The facility would sell a range of animal health, crop and pasture protection...

        Alleged assault on riverbank reported at 1am

        Premium Content Alleged assault on riverbank reported at 1am

        News A woman was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with facial injuries