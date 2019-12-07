36 production sedans on track for Rocky Round-Up

REVVED UP: Australian production sedan champion Joel Berkley and Rockhampton Saloon Car Club president Matt Thomas will face off in the Production Sedan Rocky Round-Up tonight. Picture: Allan Reinikka

MOTOR SPORTS: Australian number one Joel Berkley heads a 36-strong field in the race for victory at tonight’s Production Sedan Rocky Round-Up.

It’s one of the biggest entries ever seen for this class in Rockhampton, and spectators will be in for a treat as the drivers tear up the Rockhampton Showgrounds track.

Rockhampton Saloon Car Club president Matt Thomas said tonight’s meeting, the last of the year, was shaping as a “pretty big one”.

The program also includes junior sedans, street stocks and Formula 500s.

Thomas will compete in the production sedans and anticipates some red-hot racing.

“We’ve got 36 cars, one of the biggest we’ve had for this class,” he said.

“To have Joel Berkley, the Australian number one, and Josh Harm, the Queensland number one, here is a pretty big thing for us.

“It’s going to be pretty hard racing. There’s a lot of competition so it will be elbows out from the start.”

Berkley won this event last year and is keen to defend his title.

But he knows he faces some serious challengers.

“Hopefully we can go back-to-back but there’s plenty of competition here,” he said.

“There’s plenty of fast cars. There are strong cars everywhere and obviously Josh Harm’s in there.

“Numbers are growing in this division and that’s good to see. The field has almost doubled from last year.”

Local entries had also increased from six last year to close to 20 this year.

Gates open at 4pm, with racing from 4.30pm. Entry is adults $25, students/seniors $20 and children 12 and under are free.