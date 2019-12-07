Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REVVED UP: Australian production sedan champion Joel Berkley and Rockhampton Saloon Car Club president Matt Thomas will face off in the Production Sedan Rocky Round-Up tonight. Picture: Allan Reinikka
REVVED UP: Australian production sedan champion Joel Berkley and Rockhampton Saloon Car Club president Matt Thomas will face off in the Production Sedan Rocky Round-Up tonight. Picture: Allan Reinikka
Sport

36 production sedans on track for Rocky Round-Up

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
7th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTOR SPORTS: Australian number one Joel Berkley heads a 36-strong field in the race for victory at tonight’s Production Sedan Rocky Round-Up.

It’s one of the biggest entries ever seen for this class in Rockhampton, and spectators will be in for a treat as the drivers tear up the Rockhampton Showgrounds track.

Rockhampton Saloon Car Club president Matt Thomas said tonight’s meeting, the last of the year, was shaping as a “pretty big one”.

The program also includes junior sedans, street stocks and Formula 500s.

Thomas will compete in the production sedans and anticipates some red-hot racing.

“We’ve got 36 cars, one of the biggest we’ve had for this class,” he said.

“To have Joel Berkley, the Australian number one, and Josh Harm, the Queensland number one, here is a pretty big thing for us.

“It’s going to be pretty hard racing. There’s a lot of competition so it will be elbows out from the start.”

Berkley won this event last year and is keen to defend his title.

But he knows he faces some serious challengers.

“Hopefully we can go back-to-back but there’s plenty of competition here,” he said.

“There’s plenty of fast cars. There are strong cars everywhere and obviously Josh Harm’s in there.

“Numbers are growing in this division and that’s good to see. The field has almost doubled from last year.”

Local entries had also increased from six last year to close to 20 this year.

Gates open at 4pm, with racing from 4.30pm. Entry is adults $25, students/seniors $20 and children 12 and under are free.

production sedan rocky round-up rockhampton saloon car club rockhampton showgrounds speedway
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG READ: Rocky’s elders take historic step towards a treaty

        premium_icon BIG READ: Rocky’s elders take historic step towards a treaty

        News Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have called for a treaty for decades and this is a step in the right direction.

        MAYORS COLUMN: Revitalising GKI imperative

        premium_icon MAYORS COLUMN: Revitalising GKI imperative

        News DELIVERING backbone infrastructure including power, water and telecommunications...

        • 7th Dec 2019 9:00 AM
        Rocky headmaster reveals key to top NAPLAN results

        premium_icon Rocky headmaster reveals key to top NAPLAN results

        Education In the past five years, the Rockhampton school had higher Year 5 yearly results...

        Rockhampton foster carer hit child in the face

        premium_icon Rockhampton foster carer hit child in the face

        News A MEMBER of the Australian Army who received medals for his service has fronted...