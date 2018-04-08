Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

36-year-old motorcyclist killed in Coast crash

by Sophie Chirgwin & Chris Clarke, The Courier-Mail
8th Apr 2018 7:00 PM

A MAN has died in a motorcycle crash on the Sunshine Coast this afternoon.

Police said that at 2:25pm, the man was riding a trailbike along Forestry Rd, off Roys Rd at Coochin Creek, when he crashed into a tree.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the 36-year-old was declared dead.

Earlier, a man died in a crash on Brisbane's Gateway Motorway.

The 76-year-old was travelling south on the motorway at Boondall when he ran into a concrete side barrier.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

Emergency services attended the crash and attempted to revive him but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed the man may have suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating both accidents.

Related Items

coochin creek crash editors picks fatality roys road sunshine coast
NITELIFE GALLERY: Photo from Rocky's nightclubs this weekend

NITELIFE GALLERY: Photo from Rocky's nightclubs this weekend

Entertainment Pictures taken by Life After Dark at Ginger Mule, Zodiac Nightclub and Heritage Hotel

NRL giants come to CQ in Sea Eagles v Titans smash

NRL giants come to CQ in Sea Eagles v Titans smash

Rugby League GLADSTONE hosts elite rugby league teams at Marley Brown Oval

  • 8th Apr 2018 7:14 PM
Capras suffer defeat to Burleigh Bears

Capras suffer defeat to Burleigh Bears

Rugby League CQ Capras fall short of round five win at Marley Brown Oval

  • 8th Apr 2018 6:59 PM
Yeppoon Seagulls' Saturday wins in Todd Sleeman Memorial

Yeppoon Seagulls' Saturday wins in Todd Sleeman Memorial

Rugby League SEAGULLS take out Biloela with Seagals defeated by Wallabies

  • 8th Apr 2018 6:53 PM

Local Partners