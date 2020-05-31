Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police with dogs searched the heavy bushland between Wategos and The Pass in Byron Bay.
Police with dogs searched the heavy bushland between Wategos and The Pass in Byron Bay.
News

365 days of searching for Theo

Aisling Brennan
31st May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTIGATORS from the Tweed/Byron Police District have thanked the community on the first anniversary of the disappearance of Theo Hayez.

The Belgian backpacker went missing a year ago today, on May 31.

In a statement, police said the community provided "continued support".

"Detectives are continuing their inquiries as they prepare a brief of evidence on behalf of the NSW Coroner," the statement explains.

"The date for a coronial inquest will be determined in due course.

"Police are actively engaged with the NSW Coroner's Court as well as Theo's family and friends here in Australia and in Belgium to ensure answers are provided to Theo's loved ones.

"Officers would like to particularly thank and acknowledge the support of the volunteers and Byron Bay community members who have assisted over the past 365 days in the search for Theo."

byron bay missing backpacker theo hayez
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier eases COVID-19 restrictions for Queensland

        premium_icon Premier eases COVID-19 restrictions for Queensland

        Information QUEENSLANDERS will be allowed to take unlimited travel throughout all of the state from midday tomorrow in just one of her big announcement today.

        Update: Injured man winched out after 10m fall

        premium_icon Update: Injured man winched out after 10m fall

        Breaking Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service completes extraction

        Heartbroken family’s tribute to crash victim Emily Barnett

        premium_icon Heartbroken family’s tribute to crash victim Emily Barnett

        News 21-year-old Emily Barnett's bright future was cruelly cut short