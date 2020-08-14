SEE THE LIST: $37m in buy local goverment tenders on offer
Local government contracts worth more than $37 million are up for grabs from this week providing Queensland businesses with a much-needed lifeline during COVID-19.
Local Buy tenders will open on 15 August to supply a range of goods and services to Queensland councils, utilities, local and State government owned corporations and large corporate entities.
SCROLL DOWN FOR THE FULL LIST
Now in its 19th year and established by the Local Government Association of Queensland, Local Buy allows businesses to build long-standing relationships across the 77 Queensland council regions.
Local Buy chief executive Peter Mifsud said local governments alone spend $600 million through Local Buy arrangements, allowing local businesses to expand.
Current Local Buy contracts include the supply of everything from personal protection equipment and solar batteries to vehicles and call centre facilities.
"We understand the impact COVID-19 has had on local businesses, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to get more work, so that they can get back on their feet sooner, said Mr Mifsud.
"Small-to-medium businesses are the backbone of this country and we want to ensure that local businesses, particularly SMEs, are getting a slice of the local work and projects on offer."
Proterra Group managing director Sean Rice said that more than 50 per cent of business for his project management company comes from Local Buy arrangements.
The Toowoomba-based company provides support for civil infrastructure projects including roads, drainage, flood mitigation, landfills and buildings." "It's really great to be able to get the support from Local Buy and councils," said Mr Rice. "It gives you more stability."
To respond to one of the current tenders available, businesses should visit Local Buy at suppliers.localbuyportal.com. Tenders close on September 8.
CURRENT LIST OF CONTRACTS
Advertising & Media Services
Contract number: BUS260-0417
Current expiry date 31/8/2020
Asset Management Services
Contract number: BUS252-0615
Contract expiry date: 25/09/2020
Bulk Petroleum, Fuel Card Services, Vehicle Car Products, Oils & Lubes
Contract number: NPN1.17
Contract expiry date: 01/02/2021
Business, Finance & Organisational Services
Contract number: BUS272
Contract expiry date: 30/04/2022
Call Centre & Customer Administration Services
Contract name: BUS263-0617
Contract expiry date: 1/05/2021
Chemical Supply
Contract name: BUS277
Contract expiry date: 30/06/2022
Corporate Clothing, Workwear & PPE
Contract name: BUS271
Contract expiry date: 30/06/2021
Engineering and Environmental Consultancy Services
Contract name: BUS262-0317
Contract expiry date: 31/10/2020
Fleet Management
Contract name: LB281
Contract expiry date: 30/05/2022
Hardware, Industrial, Constuction, Electrical
Contract name: NPN1.16
Contract expiry date: 30/06/2021
Human Resources and Employee Services
Contract name: BUS278
Contract expiry date: 30/04/2022
ICT Solutions & Services
Contract name: BUS274
Contract expiry date: 30/06/2021
Industrial Construction Electrical and General Hardware and Materials
Contract name: NPN1.16
Current expiry date: 30/6/2020
Legal Services
Contract name: BUS261-1116
Current expiry date: 31/05/2022
Library Resources (Goods & Services)
Contract name: BUS255-0116
Current expiry date: 17/11/2020
MGB's, Industrial, Static Compactors etc
Contract name: NPN1.11-3
Current expiry date: 31/08/2021
Motor Vehicles
Contract name: BUS233-1112
Current expiry date: 30/03/2021
Office & Stationary
Contract name: BUS258-0816
Current expiry date: 07/02/2021
Open Spaces, Parks, Play, Sport & Recreation
Contract name: BUS267
Current expiry date: 31/10/2021
Pipes, Relining, Pumps, Meters & Precast
Contract name: BUS256-0416
Current expiry date: 30/06/2020
Planning, Surveying, Design & Architectural Services
Contract name: BUS265
Current expiry date: 31/01/2022
Plant Machinery Equipment
Contract name: NPN2.15
Current expiry date: 30/09/2020
Project Management (Construction)
Contract name: BUS254-1215
Current expiry date: 30/06/2020
Project Management Services (Civil Infrastructure)
Contract name: LB279
Current expiry date: 30/06/2023
Recruitment Services - Permanent
Contract name: BUS259-0816(B)
Current expiry date: 14/09/2021
Recruitment Services - Temporary (Vendor Neutral Managed Services)
Contract name: BUS259-0816(A)
Current expiry date: 05/03/2022
Road, Water, Sewerage & Civil Works
Contract name: BUS270
Current expiry date: 30/06/2022
Smart Cities Connected Communities
Contract name: NPN2.18
Current expiry date: 21/07/2021
Solar Systems & Battery Storage
Contract name: BUS257-0516
Current expiry date: 20/09/2021
Spare Parts & Associated Services
Contract name: BUS268
Current expiry date: 30/09/2022
Specialised Trucks and Bodies
Contract name: NPN1.15
Current expiry date: 30/09/2020
Telecommunication Services
Contract name: NPN1.18
Current expiry date: 30/04/2022
Trucks
Contract name: NPN04.13
Current expiry date: 30/09/2020
Tyres, Tubes & Associated Services
Contract name: BUS276
Current expiry date: 30/09/2022
Waste Collection Goods & Services
Contract name: C002/11
Current expiry date: 19/03/2022
Water and Sewerage Products (Pipes, Pumps, Valves, Flow Meters, Concrete & Civil Products)
Contract name: LB283
Current expiry date: 30/06/2022
