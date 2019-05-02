$3.7m promise for 'vital pieces of infrastructure'

LABOR has committed to spending nearly $4 million in the Isaac region if elected.

Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson has announced the party will fund stage two of the Clermont Saleyards and Showgrounds precinct upgrade, with a $2.9 million funding commitment, and they have allocated $800,000 for an upgrade to the Moranbah Eastern Sporting Precinct.

Mr Robertson said the funding would breathe life into the "vital pieces of infrastructure" in the Isaac region.

"In Clermont this commitment will fund not only the expansion and redevelopment of the existing saleyards, but also provides $1 million for the refurbishment of the show pavilion and development of new public open space," he said.

The masterplan for the Clermont Showgrounds and Saleyards is out for public consultation. Isaac Regional Council

"Too often our Canberra-focused politicians don't understand the vital importance of this sort of community infrastructure in our regions.

"These are the community assets that draw our people together - that foster everything from business relationships to children's and women's sport - and it is the sort of infrastructure I am committed to fighting for."

"As someone who has lived and worked all his life in the Capricornia region, I get the importance of assets like the Clermont Saleyards and Showgrounds, along with local sporting facilities, and am determined to see funding flow through to improve and expand on what we've got.

"The annual Clermont show is a prime example. This is the oldest show in Queensland, attracting thousands of visitors every year, and it deserves to be supported."

Isaac Regional Council announced the master plan for the saleyards and showground precinct earlier this year.

"A strong and diverse national economy begins with investing in our regions, and I will not rest in my efforts to ensure regions like Isaac get the funding for the amenities and infrastructure they deserve," Mr Robertson said.

Isaac mayor Anne Baker welcomed the $3.7million funding promise.

"Finally we have someone walking the walk and not just talking the talk," she said.

"These are very welcomed commitments for stage 2 of the Clermont Showgrounds and the J.R. Turner Saleyards and the netball and AFL-shared facilities in Moranbah.

"This will not only improve the liveability of our communities; there will be direct savings to our ratepayers who will not have to fund these community facilities' upgrades."

"Now, I challenge all the candidates in the Federal election to match or better this fabulous commitment."