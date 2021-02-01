$3.7M to build ‘state-of-the-art’ STEM hub at CQ school

Students at St Brendan’s College in Yeppoon will benefit from the construction of a new science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) hub after the school received a $3.7 million grant from the Australian Government.

The project was funded through the Capital Grants Program, which provides funding for non-government schools to improve their infrastructure.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said students and staff at St Brendan’s College would benefit from the construction of new science rooms, wet laboratories, breakout areas, exhibition hall and the conversion of existing spaces into more modern facilities.

“Students and teachers thrive when their schools have modern, functional facilities like these supporting educational outcomes,” Ms Landry said.

“That’s why the Australian Government is proud of the Capital Grants Program, which has benefited thousands of schools across the nation.

“St Brendan’s College has a wonderful school community, and these new facilities will further enhance the learning environment.

“I congratulate St Brendan’s College on their successful grant application and look forward to seeing the positive impact the new facilities will have on students and our community.”

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry visiting St Brendan's College in Yeppoon. Picture: Contributed

Principal of St Brendan’s College Robert Corboy said construction would start on the STEM hub just after Easter, with the hope it would be completed by the end of November “for the new academic year for 2022”.

Mr Corboy said the “state-of-the-art facility” would stand alongside those in cities across Australia.

“We need to provide our boys the opportunity to be the answer to those future issues, opportunities and solutions,” he said.

“For example, the problems that need to be solved to get someone to Mars is extraordinary and our Year 9 boys through STEM are going to be at the heart of those solutions; we are creating an environment for that to happen.

“The skills we are trying to instil in our boys is to know what to do when you don’t know what to do.”

He said he hoped the hub would not only provide opportunity for students and staff at St Brendan’s College, but also other schools in the community.

“I want to be in a place where we are providing opportunity for the community and even other schools,” he said.

“It’s about breaking down the walls of the traditional school and opening it up.

“It should be a hub for learning, not only for our students, but for our families, community and students from other schools.”

He said the hub would also create more jobs.

“We had to hire another 24 staff just for the start of this year to match our growth and as we break into specialist areas and opportunities that will have to be matched with quality staff to support that,” he said.

“It’s exciting times ahead.”