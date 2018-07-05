Menu
The scene of a serious crash near the Paluma turn-off on the Bruce Highway.
News

‘I felt his pulse’: Fatal highway crash

by STAFF WRITERS
5th Jul 2018 11:28 AM
A WITNESS has described the harrowing scenes as he tried to save the life of a dying truck driver on a stretch of highway near Townsville.

A light truck towing a box trailer was travelling north on the Bruce Highway about 5.30pm yesterday when the driver apparently lost control and the vehicle rolled several times.

The horror crash took place at Mutarnee, northwest of Townsville near the Paluma turn-off.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a 37-year-old Gracemere man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The highway was closed while rescue crews attended however has since reopened.

Police confirmed the Forensic Crash Unit would investigate the fatal single vehicle traffic crash.

A witness who stopped to help said the crash looked very serious.

"I stopped my truck and ran over and went straight into the cab as no one was beside him and I was checking for a pulse," the witness said.

"I checked his wrist then his neck and under his armpit where I got a weak pulse.

"I kept calling his name but he didn't make a sound."

The witness said a rescue helicopter landed at the scene around 6.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said the patient had to be extracted from the vehicle by firefighters.

