38 teams in action at Rocky Cricket's Country Carnival

FULL SWING: Rolleston Roosters' Boyd Schwartz hits out at last year's Country Carnival. Chris Ison ROK280117ccricket4

CRICKET: The Rolleston Roosters are back to defend their title at the Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival, which swings into action this morning.

Thirty-eight teams will take part in the popular three-day carnival, which is played on wickets across Rockhampton, Gracemere and the Capricorn Coast.

Hosted by Rockhampton Cricket Association, it has been running since the 1950s and has become a local sporting tradition.

Carnival convenor Graham Lentell said registrations were up on last year, with 18 teams to play on turf and 20 on concrete.

The turf teams and four concrete teams play 40-over games, and the remaining teams 20-over games.

Lentell said the friendly atmosphere of the carnival was one of its biggest drawcards.

"I think the thing the players really like is that they can get together and enjoy a social game of cricket,” he said.

Tomahawk Creek Axe Men player Adam Williams in action at last year's carnival. Chris Ison ROK280117ccricket8

"Some of these guys don't get the chance to play a lot of cricket so this offers the perfect opportunity for them to do that.

"As well, a lot of the players who are regulars at the carnival have formed some great friendships and they enjoy the chance to catch up each year.”

While it was a huge logistical exercise to organise the carnival, Lentell said he got great satisfaction from seeing people of all ages and skill levels out enjoying the game.

Lentell will line up with Allsorts XI in the fourth grade turf division.

"We've got some young fellas from Frenchville and Gracemere and some older boys from around town,” he said.

"We'll go out for a trundle and just have a bit of fun.

"It's been a few years since I've rolled the arm over and pulled on the pads so there's a chance I might be a little sore come Monday.”

Play starts at 9am each day of the carnival.

The winning team in each division receives $150 from the Frenchville Sports Club, while the best batsman and bowler in each division gets $100.