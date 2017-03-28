380 schools closed across CQ, NQ as Cyclone Debbie hits

CLOSE to 400 schools and child care centres are shut as Central and North Queensland prepares for the arrival of Cyclone Debbie.
It includes 125 state schools, 49 Catholic and independent schools plus 206 early childhood education facilities.
TAFE campuses across Central and North Queensland are also shut.
Catholic and Independent schools
Childcare centres
STATE SCHOOLS
Airville State School
Old Clare Road, Airville, 4807
Event: TC Debbie
Aitkenvale State School
67-85 Wotton Street, Aitkenvale, 4814
Event: TC Debbie
Alligator Creek State School
50 Grasstree Road, Alligator Creek, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Andergrove State School
Fernleigh Avenue, Andergrove, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Annandale State School
Cnr Oleander Street and Yolanda Drive, Annandale, 4814
Event: TC Debbie
Ayr State High School
Cnr Edwards and Wickham Streets, Ayr, 4807
Event: TC Debbie
Ayr State School
141 Graham Street, Ayr, 4807
Event: TC Debbie
Beaconsfield State School
Nadina Street, Beaconsfield, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Belgian Gardens State School
43 Potts Street, Belgian Gardens, 4810
Event: TC Debbie
Bloomsbury State School
8545 Bruce Highway, Bloomsbury, 4799
Event: TC Debbie
Bluewater State School
Buckby Street, Bluewater, 4818
Event: TC Debbie
Bohlevale State School
Bohlevale School Road, Burdell, 4818
Event: TC Debbie
Bowen State High School
1-9 Argyle Park Road, Bowen, 4805
Event: TC Debbie
Bowen State School
29 Kennedy Street, Bowen, 4805
Event: TC Debbie
Brandon State School
Drysdale Street, Brandon, 4808
Event: TC Debbie
Bucasia State School
76 Kemp Street, Bucasia, 4750
Event: TC Debbie
Burdekin School
159 Young Street, Ayr, 4807
Event: TC Debbie
Bwgcolman Community School
Creek Road, Palm Island, 4816
Event: TC Debbie
Calen District State College
38 McIntyre Street, Calen, 4798
Event: TC Debbie
Cannonvale State School
56 Coral Esplanade, Cannonvale, 4802
Event: TC Debbie
Carmila State School
Carmila West Road, Carmila, 4739
Event: TC Debbie
Chelona State School
13 Chelona School Access Road, Chelona, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Clare State School
Larkin Street, Clare, 4807
Event: TC Debbie
Clarke Creek State School
May Downs Road, Clarke Creek, 4705
Event: TC Debbie
Cleveland Education and Training Centre
Cleveland Youth Detention, Old Common Road, Rowes Bay, 4810
Event: TC Debbie
Collinsville State High School
Walker Street, Collinsville, 4804
Event: TC Debbie
Collinsville State School
Devlin Street, Collinsville, 4804
Event: TC Debbie
Coningsby State School
1312 Bruce Highway, Farleigh, 4741
Event: TC Debbie
Coppabella State School
Mathieson Street, Coppabella, 4741
Event: TC Debbie
Cranbrook State School
Alice Street, Cranbrook, 4814
Event: TC Debbie
Currajong State School
140 Palmerston Street, Gulliver, 4812
Event: TC Debbie
Dundula State School
1 Main Street, Bakers Creek, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
East Ayr State School
43-73 Ross Street, Ayr, 4807
Event: TC Debbie
Eimeo Road State School
21 Eimeo Road, Rural View, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Eton State School
Prospect Street, Eton, 4741
Event: TC Debbie
Eungella State School
36 Eungella Dam Road, Eungella, 4757
Event: TC Debbie
Farleigh State School
Chidlow Street, Farleigh, 4741
Event: TC Debbie
Finch Hatton State School
Eungella Road, Finch Hatton, 4756
Event: TC Debbie
Fitzgerald State School
Norris Road, North Mackay, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Garbutt State School
76 Chandler Street, Garbutt, 4814
Event: TC Debbie
Gargett State School
Tom Lynch Street, Gargett, 4741
Event: TC Debbie
Giru State School
Luxton Street, Giru, 4809
Event: TC Debbie
Glenden State School
Gillham Terrace, Glenden, 4743
Event: TC Debbie
Glenella State School
35-55 Hill End Road, Glenella, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Gumlu State School
De Salis Street, Gumlu, 4805
Event: TC Gillian
Hamilton Island State School
Hamilton Island, Whitsundays, 4803
Event: TC Debbie
Hampden State School
2880 Bruce Highway, Hampden, 4741
Event: TC Debbie
Hayman Island State School
Hayman Island, Whitsundays, 4802
Event: TC Debbie
Heatley Secondary College
Cnr Hanlon Street and Fulham Road, Heatley, 4814
Event: TC Debbie
Heatley State School
410 Fulham Road, Heatley, 4814
Event: TC Debbie
Hermit Park State School
Cnr Surrey and Sussex Streets, Hyde Park, 4812
Event: TC Debbie
Home Hill State High School
First Street, Home Hill, 4806
Event: TC Debbie
Home Hill State School
113 Fourteenth Avenue, Home Hill, 4806
Event: TC Debbie
Homebush State School
1181 Homebush Road, Homebush, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Jarvisfield State School
Rita Island Road, Jarvisfield, 4807
Event: TC Debbie
Kalamia State School
Kalamia Estate, Lilliesmere Road, Brandon, 4808
Event: TC Debbie
Kelso State School
Yvette Street, Kelso, 4815
Event: TC Debbie
Kinchant Dam Outdoor Education Centre
Kinchant Dam Road, Kinchant Dam, 4741
Event: TC Debbie
Kirwan State High School
Hudson Street, Kirwan, 4817
Event: TC Debbie
Kirwan State School
21 Burnda Street, Kirwan, 4817
Event: TC Debbie
Koumala State School
Bull Street, Koumala, 4738
Event: TC Debbie
Mackay Central State School
Alfred Street, Mackay, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Mackay District Special School
63 Mansfield Drive, Beaconsfield, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Mackay North State High School
Valley Street, North Mackay, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Mackay North State School
Cnr Evans Avenue and Harvey Street, North Mackay, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Mackay Northern Beaches SHS - Special Education Program
30 Rosewood Drive, Rural View, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Mackay Northern Beaches State High School
30 Rosewood Drive, Rural View, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Mackay State High School
123 Milton Street, South Mackay, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Mackay West State School
Pinder Street, West Mackay, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Magnetic Island State School
10-16 Mandalay Avenue, Nelly Bay, 4819
Event: TC Debbie
Maidavale State School
Maidavale Road, Airville, 4807
Event: TC Debbie
Marian State School
137 Anzac Avenue, Marian, 4753
Event: TC Debbie
Merinda State School
Bergl Street, Bowen, 4805
Event: TC Debbie
Millaroo State School
Cunningham Street, Millaroo, 4807
Event: TC Debbie
Mirani State High School
Augusta Street, Mirani, 4754
Event: TC Debbie
Mirani State School
12 Maud Street, Mirani, 4754
Event: TC Debbie
Moranbah East State School
4 Williams Street, Moranbah, 4744
Event: TC Debbie
Moranbah State High School
Mills Avenue, Moranbah, 4744
Event: TC Debbie
Moranbah State School
Belyando Avenue, Moranbah, 4744
Event: TC Debbie
Mundingburra State School
77 Ross River Road, Mundingburra, 4812
Event: TC Debbie
Mutarnee State School
School Road, Mutarnee, 4816
Event: TC Debbie
Nebo State School
34 Oxford Street, Nebo, 4742
Event: TC Debbie
North Eton State School
Kinchant Dam Road, North Eton, 4741
Event: TC Debbie
Northern Beaches State High School
Meranti Street, Deeragun, 4818
Event: TC Debbie
Northview SS - Special Education Program
54 Pioneer Street, Mount Pleasant, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Northview State School
54 Pioneer Street, Mount Pleasant, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Oakenden State School
177 Oakenden School Road, Oakenden, 4741
Event: TC Debbie
Oonoonba State School
Fairfield Waters Drive, Idalia, 4811
Event: TC Debbie
Osborne State School
Kirknie Road, Osborne, 4806
Event: TC Debbie
Paluma Environmental Education Centre
53 Mt Spec Road, Paluma, 4816
Event: TC Debbie
Pimlico State High School
Fulham Road, Gulliver, 4812
Event: TC Debbie
Pindi Pindi State School
5923 Bruce Highway, Pindi Pindi, 4798
Event: TC Debbie
Pinnacle State School
Pinnacle Street, Pinnacle, 4741
Event: TC Debbie
Pioneer SHS - Special Education Program
Bedford Road, Andergrove, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Pioneer State High School
Bedford Road, Andergrove, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Proserpine State High School
4 Ruge Street, Proserpine, 4800
Event: TC Debbie
Proserpine State School
33 Renwick Road, Proserpine, 4800
Event: TC Debbie
Queens Beach State School
39 Tracey Street, Bowen, 4805
Event: TC Debbie
Railway Estate State School
39 Railway Avenue, Railway Estate, 4810
Event: TC Debbie
Rasmussen State School
Allambie Lane, Rasmussen, 4815
Event: TC Debbie
Ravenswood State School
School Street, Ravenswood, 4816
Event: TC Debbie
Rollingstone State School
Fred Williams Drive, Rollingstone, 4816
Event: TC Debbie
Sarina State High School
Anzac Street, Sarina, 4737
Event: TC Debbie
Sarina State School
Broad Street, Sarina, 4737
Event: TC Debbie
Scottville State School
21 Eleventh Avenue, Scottville, 4804
Event: TC Debbie
Seaforth State School
2092 Seaforth Road, Seaforth, 4741
Event: TC Debbie
Slade Point State School
362 Slade Point Road, Slade Point, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
St Lawrence State School
Macartney Street, St Lawrence, 4707
Stanton Lodge Support Unit
6 Boundary Street, Railway Estate, 4810
Event: TC Debbie
Swayneville SS - Special Education Program
952 Sarina Marlborough Road, Sarina, 4737
Event: TC Debbie
Swayneville State School
952 Sarina Marlborough Road, Sarina, 4737
Event: TC Debbie
The Willows State School
Bilberry Street, Kirwan, 4817
Event: TC Debbie
Thuringowa State High School
26 - 54 Vickers Road South, Condon, 4815
Event: TC Debbie
Townsville Central State School
4 Warburton Street, North Ward, 4810
Event: TC Debbie
Townsville Community Learning Centre - A State Special School
78 Thompson Street, Mundingburra, 4812
Event: TC Debbie
Townsville South State School
78 Tully Street, South Townsville, 4810
Event: TC Debbie
Townsville State High School
36 Boundary Street, Railway Estate, 4810
Event: TC Debbie
Townsville West State School
Wilson Street, West End, 4810
Event: TC Debbie
Victoria Park State School
15 Goldsmith Street, East Mackay, 4740
Event: TC Debbie
Vincent State School
280 Palmerston Street, Vincent, 4814
Event: TC Debbie
Walkerston State School
Dutton Street, Walkerston, 4751
Event: TC Debbie
Weir State School
592 Ross River Road, Thuringowa Central, 4817
Event: TC Debbie
William Ross State High School
Mervyn Crossman Drive, Annandale, 4814
Event: TC Debbie
Woodstock State School
Woodstock Avenue, Woodstock, 4816
Event: TC Debbie
Wulguru State School
Edison Street, Wulguru, 4811
Event: TC Debbie
CATHOLIC AND INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS
Annandale Christian College (Townsville) Yolanda Drive, Annandale, 4814 Event: TC Debbie
Burdekin Catholic High School 45 Gibson Street, Ayr, 4807 Event: TC Debbie
Burdekin Christian College 2-12 Melbourne Street, Ayr, 4807 Event: TC Debbie
Burdekin Christian College (Adelaide St) Cnr Adelaide Street and Norham Road, Ayr, 4807 Event: TC Debbie
Calvary Christian College 569 Bayswater Road, Mount Louisa, 4814 Event: TC Debbie
Carlisle Adventist Christian College 17 Holts Road, Beaconsfield, 4740 Event: TC Debbie
Columba Catholic College (Mary Street Campus) Mary Street, Charters Towers, 4820 Event: TC Debbie
Columba Catholic College (Mount Carmel Campus) Hackett Terrace, Charters Towers, 4820 Event: TC Debbie
Emmanuel Catholic Primary School Baxter Drive, Mount Pleasant, 4740 Event: TC Debbie
Good Shepherd Catholic School (Rasmussen) 65 Allambie Lane, Rasmussen, 4815 Event: TC Debbie
Holy Spirit Catholic School (Cranbrook) Hatchett Street, Cranbrook, 4814 Event: TC Debbie
Holy Spirit College (Mount Pleasant) Baxter Drive, Mount Pleasant, 4740 Event: TC Debbie
Ignatius Park College (Townsville) 368-384 Ross River Road, Cranbrook, 4814 Event: TC Debbie
Mackay Christian College (N. Mackay (Ambrose Way) 17 Ambrose Way, North Mackay, 4740 Event: TC Debbie
MacKillop Catholic Primary School (Andergrove) 20 Nadarmi Drive, Andergrove, 4740 Event: TC Debbie
Marian Catholic School (Currajong) 140 Corcoran Street, Currajong, 4812 Event: TC Debbie
Mercy College (Mackay) Penn Street, Mackay, 4740 Event: TC Debbie Riverside Adventist Christian School
59 Leopold Street, Aitkenvale, 4814 Event: TC Debbie Ryan Catholic College (Townsville)
59 Canterbury Road, Kirwan, 4817 Event: TC Debbie Shalom Christian College
190 Hervey's Range Road, Condon, 4815 Event: TC Debbie Southern Cross Catholic College (Townsville)
Gartrell Drive, Annandale, 4814 Event: TC Debbie St Anne's Catholic Primary School (Sarina)
3 Range Road, Sarina, 4737 Event: TC Debbie St Anthony's Catholic College (Deeragun)
Veales Road, Deeragun, 4818 Event: TC Debbie St Brendan's Catholic Primary School 799 Mackay-Bucasia Road, Rural View, Mackay, 4740 Event: TC Debbie
St Catherine's Catholic College The Whitsundays (Proserpine (Marathon Street)) 69 Marathon Street, Proserpine, 4800 Event: TC Debbie
St Catherine's Catholic College The Whitsundays (Proserpine (Renwick Road)) 90-110 Renwick Road, Proserpine, 4800 Event: TC Debbie
St Clare's Catholic School Burdell Drive, Burdell, 4818 Event: TC Debbie St Colman's School (Home Hill) Eleventh Avenue, Home Hill, 4806 Event: TC Debbie
St Francis' School (Ayr) 99 Edward Street, Ayr, 4807 Event: TC Debbie
St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School (Mackay) Mackenzie Street, Mackay West, 4740 Event: TC Debbie
St John Bosco Catholic School (Collinsville) 25 Blake Street, Collinsville, 4804 Event: TC Debbie
St John's Catholic Primary School (Walkerston) 23 Creek Street, Walkerston, 4751 Event: TC Debbie
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Mackay) 4 Canberra Street, North Mackay, 4740 Event: TC Debbie
St Joseph's School (Mundingburra) 65-75 Ross River Road, Mundingburra, 4812 Event: TC Debbie
St Joseph's School (North Ward) Fryer Street, North Ward, 4810 Event: TC Debbie
St Margaret Mary's College (Hyde Park) 1-9 Crowle Street, Hyde Park, 4812 Event: TC Debbie
St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Mackay) 42 Juliet Street, Mackay South, 4740 Event: TC Debbie
St Mary's Catholic School (Bowen) 39 Poole Street, Bowen, 4805 Event: TC Debbie
St Michael's Catholic School (Palm Island) Banfield Highway, Palm Island, 4816 Event: TC Debbie
St Patrick's College (Mackay) Gregory Street, Mackay, 4740 Event: TC Debbie
St Patrick's College Townsville (Townsville) 45 The Strand, Townsville, 4810 Event: TC Debbie
Tec-NQ 54 Discovery Drive, Douglas, 4814 Event: TC Debbie
The Cathedral School of St Anne and St James 154 Ross River Road, Mundingburra, 4812 Event: TC Debbie
Townsville Christian College (Vincent) 210 Palmerston Street, Vincent, 4814 Event: TC Debbie
Townsville Grammar School (Annandale Campus) 1 Brazier Drive, Annandale, 4814 Event: TC Debbie
Townsville Grammar School (Burdell) Cnr Erskine Place and North Shore Boulevard, Burdell, 4818 Event: TC Debbie
Townsville Grammar School (North Ward Campus) 45 Paxton Street, North Ward, 4810 Event: TC Debbie
Whitsunday Anglican School (Mackay) Celeber Drive, Beaconsfield, 4740 Event: TC Debbie
Whitsunday Christian College 26 Paluma Road, Cannonvale, 4802 Event: TC Debbie
CHILDCARE AND EARLY LEARNING
121 Childcare - Rainforest Centre
121 Shute Harbour Road, CANNONVALE, 4802
Abvcare Calvary 569 Bayswater Road, MOUNT LOUISA, 4814
Adeona Mackay 63 Celeber Drive, ANDERGROVE, 4740
AEIOU Townsville Ridley Road, KIRWAN, 4817
After School & Holiday Care Mackay 43 Shakespeare Street, MACKAY, 4740
Amaroo Early Childhood Centre 4 Petunia Street, AITKENVALE, 4814
Amazing Grace Early Learning Railway Estate 39a Ninth Ave, RAILWAY ESTATE, 4810
Annandale Christian College- Early Childhood Centre Jonquil Crescent, ANNANDALE, 4814
Annandale Christian College Outside School Hours Care Jonquil Cresent, ANNANDALE, 4814
Aussie Kindies Early Learning Deeragun 42 Geaney Lane, DEERAGUN, 4818
Ayr Community Kindergarten Mackenzie Street Campus 158 Mackenzie Street, AYR, 4807
Ayr Community Kindy MacMillan Street Campus 110-112 Macmillan Street, AYR, 4807
Barrier Reef Community Child Care Centre Desailly Street, PIMLICO, 4812
Billy Lids Kindy 123 Nathan Street, TOWNSVILLE, 4814
Birralee Child Care Centre 33 Clements Streets, SOUTH MACKAY, 4740
Blue River Family Day Care 256 Bedford Road, ANDERGROVE, 4740
Blue Skies Pre School and Kindergarten RAAF Base, Ingham Road, GARBUTT, 4814
Bo Peep Child Care Centre 11 Warburton Street, NORTH WARD, 4810
Bohlevale Parents & Citizens Outside School Hours Care Bohlevale State School, Bohlevale School Road, BOHLE, 4818
Bowen and District Child Care Centre 65 Williams Street, BOWEN, 4805
Bright Horizons Australia Childcare Ayr 96 Young Street, AYR, 4807
Bucasia Kindergarten 4A Fisher Street, BUCASIA, 4750
Burdekin Family Day Care Scheme Inc 1 Cox Street, AYR, 4807
Burketown Kindergarten Beames St, BURKETOWN, 4830
Busy Kids Cranbrook Kindergarten and Child Care Centre 466 Ross River Rd, CRANBROOK, 4814
Bwgcolman Community School Pre-Prep Program Bwgcolman Community School, Park Rd, PALM ISLAND, 4816
C&K Beaconsfield Community Kindergarten Nadina Street, BEACONSFIELD, 4740
C&K Bluewater Community Kindergarten 1 Buckby Street, BLUEWATER, 4818
C&K East Mackay Community Kindergarten 20 Hoey Street, MACKAY, 4740
C&K Eimeo Road Community Kindergarten 30 Arana Drive, RURAL VIEW, 4740
C&K Hoey Street Community Kindergarten 19 Hoey Street, SARINA, 4737
C&K Kelso Community Kindergarten 5 Gower Street, KELSO, 4815
C&K Kirwan Community Kindergarten 21 Burnda Street, KIRWAN, 4817
C&K Mackay North Community Kindergarten 3 School Street, NORTH MACKAY, 4740
C&K Magnetic Island Early Childhood Centre 25 Nelly Bay Road, Nelly Bay, MAGNETIC ISLAND, 4819
C&K Marian Community Kindergarten 1A West Street, MARIAN, 4753
C&K Moranbah Community Kindergarten And Preschool 89 Mills Avenue, MORANBAH, 4744
C&K Oonoonba Community Kindergarten Oonoonba State School, Fairfield Waters Drive, IDALIA, 4811
C&K Proserpine Community Kindergarten 14 Sterry Street, PROSERPINE, 4800
C&K Queens Beach Community Kindergarten 39 Tracey Street, Queens Beach, BOWEN, 4805
C&K Slade Point Community Kindergarten 15 Pheasant Street, Slade Point, MACKAY, 4740
C&K Stepping Stones Community Kindergarten 589 Ross River Road, KIRWAN, 4817
C&K Walkerston Community Kindergarten 18 Saunders Street, WALKERSTON, 4751
C&K Weir Community Kindergarten 592 Ross River Road, THURINGOWA, 4817 C&K Whitsunday Kindergarten
9 Schnapper Street, CANNONVALE, 4802
Calvary Christian Early Learning Centre 569 Bayswater Road, MOUNT LOUISA, 4814
Cannonvale Kidz Early Learning Centre 58 Gailbraith Park Drive, CANNONVALE, 4802
Captain Teddy's Kindy 1121 River Way Drive, RASMUSSEN, 4815
Carlisle Early Learning Centre 17 Holts Road, Beaconsfield, MACKAY, 4740
CCM: Cherub Childminding Services Family Day Care Scheme 6, Satinwood Crt, CALOUNDRA WEST, 4551
Collinsville & Scottville Community Kindergarten Assoc Inc 37-39 Ninth Ave, SCOTTVILLE, 4804
Community Kids Glenella 21-23 Schapers Road, GLENELLA, 4740
Community Kids Heatley 121 Charles Street, HEATLEY, 4814
Coral Sea Child Care Centre 71 Bamford Lane, KIRWAN, 4817
Cranbrook Outside School Hours Care Cranbrook State School, Albert Street, CRANBROOK, 4814
Daisies Deeragun Early Learning Centre 16 Palm Drive, DEERAGUN, 4818
Early Learning Centre Bushland Beach 1 Marina Drive, BUSHLAND BEACH, 4818 Early Learning Centre The Lakes 5 - 7 Martinez Avenue, WEST END, 4810
Educating Kids Childrens Centre - Domain 103-141 Duckworth St, GARBUTT, 4814
Educating Kids Childrens Centre - Townsville 222 Walker St, TOWNSVILLE CITY, 4810
Emmanuel Kindergarten, Mount Pleasant 32A Tolcher Street, MOUNT PLEASANT, 4740
Emmanuel Outside School Hours Care Baxter Drive, MOUNT PLEASANT, 4740
Galbiri Child Care & Pre School Centre 123-125 Bundock St, BELGIAN GARDENS, 4810
Giggle Kids Child Care Centre 155 Shute Harbour Rd, CANNONVALE, 4802
Giru Day Care Centre 24 Donaghue Street, GIRU, 4809
Good Shepherd Outside School Hours Care 65 Allambie Lane, RASMUSSEN, 4815
Goodstart Early Learning Aitkenvale 86-88 Charles Street, AITKENVALE, 4814
Goodstart Early Learning Andergrove 2-10 Emperor Drive, ANDERGROVE, 4740
Goodstart Early Learning Annandale - Brazier Drive 46-48 Brazier Drive, ANNANDALE, 4814
Goodstart Early Learning Annandale - Yolanda Drive 121 Yolanda Drive, ANNANDALE, 4814
Goodstart Early Learning Bowen 65 Leichhardt Street, BOWEN, 4805 Goodstart Early Learning Cranbrook Alice Street, CRANBROOK, 4814 Goodstart Early Learning Deeragun 2 Brenton Circuit, DEERAGUN, 4818
Goodstart Early Learning Douglas 110 Angus Smith Drive, DOUGLAS, 4814 Goodstart Early Learning Eimeo 5 - 9 Old Eimeo Road, EIMEO, 4740 Goodstart Early Learning Heatley 4 Tyler Street, HEATLEY, 4814
Goodstart Early Learning Hermit Park 69 Queens Road, HERMIT PARK, 4812
Goodstart Early Learning Hyde Park 3-7 Park Lane, HYDE PARK, 4812
Goodstart Early Learning Idalia - Lakeland Boulevard 19 - 21 Lakeland Boulevard, IDALIA, 4812
Goodstart Early Learning Idalia - Village Drive 14 Village Drive, FAIRFIELD WATERS, 4811
Goodstart Early Learning Kelso - Riverway Drive 1259 Riverway Drive, KELSO, 4815
Goodstart Early Learning Kirwan - Burnda Street 14-20 Burnda Street, KIRWAN, 4817
Goodstart Early Learning Kirwan - Golf Links Drive 104 Golf Links Drive, Willow Gardens, KIRWAN, 4817
Goodstart Early Learning Mackay - Bridge Road 1 1 - 3 Brooks Street, WEST MACKAY, 4740
Goodstart Early Learning Mackay - Bridge Road 2 1 - 3 Brooks Street, WEST MACKAY, 4740
Goodstart Early Learning Mackay - Macalister Street 46 Macalister Street, MACKAY, 4740
Goodstart Early Learning Mackay - Shakespeare Street 61 Shakespeare Street, MACKAY, 4740
Goodstart Early Learning Mount Louisa 458 Bayswater Road, MOUNT LOUISA, 4814
Goodstart Early Learning Mount Pleasant 1 Clearvista Crescent, Greenfields, MOUNT PLEASANT, 4740
Goodstart Early Learning North Mackay 19 Hamilton Street, NORTH MACKAY, 4740
Goodstart Early Learning Proserpine 16 Keith Johns Drive, PROSERPINE, 4800
Goodstart Early Learning Riverside Gardens 246-250 Riverside Boulevard, RIVERSIDE GARDENS, 4814
Goodstart Early Learning Rural View 8-12 Carl Street, RURAL VIEW, 4740
Goodstart Early Learning Townsville 36 Kern Brothers Drive, KIRWAN, 4817
Goodstart Early Learning Walkerston James Muscat Drive, WALKERSTON, 4751
Grandma's Place 10A Brandon Street, SARINA, 4737
Guppy's Early Learning Centre - Wulguru 353 Stuart Drive, WULGURU, 4811
Headstart Kindergarten and Pre School Inc. 29 McLachlan Street, CURRAJONG, 4812
Hermit Park Outside School Hours Care
Hermit Park State School, Cnr Surrey and Sussex Streets, HERMIT PARK, 4812
Holy Spirit Outside School Hours Care Holy Spirit School, Hatchett Street, CRANBROOK, 4814
Home Hill Kindergarten 78 Tenth Avenue, HOME HILL, 4806
Ingham Early Learning Centre 54 Cartwright Street, INGHAM, 4850
Ingham School Age Care 56 Cartwright Street, INGHAM, 4850
Jensen Early Learning Centre 79 Veales Road, JENSEN, 4818
Kensington Kindergarten and Child Care Centre 33 Latchford Street, PIMLICO, 4812
Kids College @ Sarina Lot 3 Elizabeth Street, SARINA, 4737
King Cole Kindergarten 33 McAlister St, OONOONBA, 4811
Kirwan State School Outside School Hours Care 21 Burnda Street, KIRWAN, 4817
Kirwan Uniting Church Child Care Centre 21 Hinchinbrook Drive, KIRWAN, 4817
Kookaburra Child Care Centre 256 Bedford Road, ANDERGROVE, 4740 Koolkuna Kindergarten and Pre School 61 Davidson Street, SOUTH TOWNSVILLE, 4810
Lady Gowrie Kennedy Place Child Centre 23 Kennedy Street, NORTH WARD, 4810
Lady Gowrie Kindergarten Headstart - Vincent 72 Hodges Cres, VINCENT, 4814
Lady Gowrie Pioneer Valley Community Kindergarten 29 Alexandra Street, MIRANI, 4754
Lady Gowrie Townsville Family Day Care 425 Charles Street, KIRWAN, 4817 Lilliput World Of Learning 61 McLean Street, GULLIVER, 4812 Little Gekos Early Learning Centre 7 Tropic Road, CANNONVALE, 4802
Little Zebra Childcare Centre - Condon 114 Gouldian Ave, CONDON, 4815
Little Zebra Childcare Centre - Mt Louisa 6 Bathurst Way, MOUNT LOUISA, 4814
Mackay Child Care Centre 18 River Street, MACKAY, 4740
PCYC Castle Hill School Age Care Cnr Hugh & Harold Streets, BELGIAN GARDENS, 4810
PCYC Townsville - Bluewater School Age Care Bluewater State School, 6 Buckby St, BLUEWATER, 4818
PCYC Townsville - Heatley School Age Care Heatley State School, 410 Fulham Road, HEATLEY, 4814
PCYC Townsville School Age Care PCYC, Wellington Street, AITKENVALE, 4814
PCYC Upper Ross School Age Care 43 Allambie Lane, RASMUSSEN, 4815
PCYC Whitsunday - Cannonvale School Age Care 9 Coral Esplanade, CANNONVALE, 4802
PCYC Whitsunday - Hamilton Island School Age Care 121 Front Street, Hamilton Island School, HAMILTON ISLAND, 4803
PCYC Whitsunday School Age Care 105 Shute Harbour Road, CANNONVALE, 4802
Petit Early Learning Journey - Burdell 31 Burdell Dr, BURDELL, 4818
Petit Early Learning Journey Marian 18-20 Bissett Street, MARIAN, 4753
Pioneer Pre School and Kindergarten 10 High Street, NORTH MACKAY, 4740
Platypus Kindy North St, EUNGELLA, 4757 Platypus Playcare North Street, EUNGELLA, 4757
Playmate Daycare and Kindergarten 99 Clarke Street, GARBUTT, 4814
Proserpine Public Kindergarten 2 Dobbins Lane, PROSERPINE, 4800
Puddleducks Play To Learn 2 Bohlevale School Road, BOHLE, 4818
Ravenswood State School Kindergarten Service Ravenswood State School, Lot 1 School St, RAVENSWOOD, 4816
Riverside Adventist Early Learning Centre 59 Leopold St, AITKENVALE, 4814
Riverview Play Centre 225 Bamford Lane, KIRWAN, 4817
Rowes Bay Pre-School & Kindergarten 24 Heatley Parade, BELGIAN GARDENS, 4810
Rupertswood Kids World 3 Ridge Drive, ALICE RIVER, 4817
Ryan Catholic College Kindergarten 44 Golf Links Dr, KIRWAN, 4817
Ryan Catholic College OSHC Ryan Catholic Community School, 44 Golf Links Drive, KIRWAN, 4817
Sarina and District Community Kindergarten 32-34 Lee Street, SARINA, 4737 Scallywags Limited Hours Child Care Centre Lot 2 Hazelwood Crescent, CANNONVALE, 4802
South Mackay Kindergarten Cnr Casey Ave & Leisure Court, SOUTH MACKAY, 4740
Southern Cross Catholic College Outside School Hours Care 62-84 Gartell Drive, ANNANDALE, 4814
St Anthony's Catholic College Outside School Hours Care Veales Road, DEERAGUN, 4818
St Anthony's Kindergarten Veales Rd, DEERAGUN, 4818
St Brendan's Catholic Kindergarten 799 Mackay-Bucasia Rd, RURAL VIEW, 4740
St Brendan's Outside School Hours Care 799 Mackay-Bucasia Rd, RURAL VIEW, 4740
St Catherine's Kindergarten and Outside School Hours Care - Proserpine
St Catherine's Primary School, 69 Marathon St, PROSERPINE, 4800
St Clare's Catholic School Outside School Hours Care 16 Burdell Drive, BURDELL, 4818
St Clare's Kindergarten Burdell Dr, BURDELL, 4818
St Francis Xavier Long Day Care Centre. 404 Bridge Road, WEST MACKAY, 4740
St Francis Xavier Outside School Hours Care 409 Bridge Road, MACKAY, 4740
St Joseph's Kindergarten Fryer Street, NORTH WARD, 4810
St Josephs Mundingburra Outside School Hours Care St Josephs School, 65-75 Ross River Road, MUNDINGBURRA, 4812
St Joseph's Outside School Hours Care 4 Canberra Street, NORTH MACKAY, 4740
Village Kids Childrens Centre - Home Hill Pty Ltd 96-100 Fifteenth Street, HOME HILL, 4806
Village Kids Childrens Centre - South Townsville 145 Boundary Street, SOUTH TOWNSVILLE, 4810
Village Kids Children's Centre Kelso Pty Ltd 57 Yvette Street, KELSO, 4815
Weir Outside School Hours Care Weir State School, 592 Ross River Road, KIRWAN, 4817
Western Suburbs Kindergarten 130 Wellington Street, AITKENVALE, 4814
Whitsunday Shire Family Day Care Scheme 18B Chapman Street, PROSERPINE, 4800