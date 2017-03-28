29°
380 schools closed across CQ, NQ as Cyclone Debbie hits

Luke J Mortimer
28th Mar 2017
He said the town is not full of 'pussies'.
He said the town is not full of ‘pussies’. Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

CLOSE to 400 schools and child care centres are shut as Central and North Queensland prepares for the arrival of Cyclone Debbie.

It includes 125 state schools, 49 Catholic and independent schools plus 206 early childhood education facilities.

TAFE campuses across Central and North Queensland are also shut.

STATE SCHOOLS

Airville State School
Old Clare Road, Airville, 4807
Event: TC Debbie

Aitkenvale State School
67-85 Wotton Street, Aitkenvale, 4814
Event: TC Debbie

Alligator Creek State School
50 Grasstree Road, Alligator Creek, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Andergrove State School
Fernleigh Avenue, Andergrove, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Annandale State School
Cnr Oleander Street and Yolanda Drive, Annandale, 4814
Event: TC Debbie

Ayr State High School
Cnr Edwards and Wickham Streets, Ayr, 4807
Event: TC Debbie

Ayr State School
141 Graham Street, Ayr, 4807
Event: TC Debbie

Beaconsfield State School
Nadina Street, Beaconsfield, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Belgian Gardens State School
43 Potts Street, Belgian Gardens, 4810
Event: TC Debbie

Bloomsbury State School
8545 Bruce Highway, Bloomsbury, 4799
Event: TC Debbie

Bluewater State School
Buckby Street, Bluewater, 4818
Event: TC Debbie

Bohlevale State School
Bohlevale School Road, Burdell, 4818
Event: TC Debbie

Bowen State High School
1-9 Argyle Park Road, Bowen, 4805
Event: TC Debbie

Bowen State School
29 Kennedy Street, Bowen, 4805
Event: TC Debbie

Brandon State School
Drysdale Street, Brandon, 4808
Event: TC Debbie

Bucasia State School
76 Kemp Street, Bucasia, 4750
Event: TC Debbie

Burdekin School
159 Young Street, Ayr, 4807
Event: TC Debbie

Bwgcolman Community School
Creek Road, Palm Island, 4816
Event: TC Debbie

Calen District State College
38 McIntyre Street, Calen, 4798
Event: TC Debbie

Cannonvale State School
56 Coral Esplanade, Cannonvale, 4802
Event: TC Debbie

Carmila State School
Carmila West Road, Carmila, 4739
Event: TC Debbie

Chelona State School
13 Chelona School Access Road, Chelona, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Clare State School
Larkin Street, Clare, 4807
Event: TC Debbie

Clarke Creek State School
May Downs Road, Clarke Creek, 4705
Event: TC Debbie

Cleveland Education and Training Centre
Cleveland Youth Detention, Old Common Road, Rowes Bay, 4810
Event: TC Debbie

Collinsville State High School
Walker Street, Collinsville, 4804
Event: TC Debbie

Collinsville State School
Devlin Street, Collinsville, 4804
Event: TC Debbie

Coningsby State School
1312 Bruce Highway, Farleigh, 4741
Event: TC Debbie

Coppabella State School
Mathieson Street, Coppabella, 4741
Event: TC Debbie

Cranbrook State School
Alice Street, Cranbrook, 4814
Event: TC Debbie

Currajong State School
140 Palmerston Street, Gulliver, 4812
Event: TC Debbie

Dundula State School
1 Main Street, Bakers Creek, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

East Ayr State School
43-73 Ross Street, Ayr, 4807
Event: TC Debbie

Eimeo Road State School
21 Eimeo Road, Rural View, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Eton State School
Prospect Street, Eton, 4741
Event: TC Debbie

Eungella State School
36 Eungella Dam Road, Eungella, 4757
Event: TC Debbie

Farleigh State School
Chidlow Street, Farleigh, 4741
Event: TC Debbie

Finch Hatton State School
Eungella Road, Finch Hatton, 4756
Event: TC Debbie

Fitzgerald State School
Norris Road, North Mackay, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Garbutt State School
76 Chandler Street, Garbutt, 4814
Event: TC Debbie

Gargett State School
Tom Lynch Street, Gargett, 4741
Event: TC Debbie

Giru State School
Luxton Street, Giru, 4809
Event: TC Debbie

Glenden State School
Gillham Terrace, Glenden, 4743
Event: TC Debbie

Glenella State School
35-55 Hill End Road, Glenella, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Gumlu State School
De Salis Street, Gumlu, 4805
Event: TC Gillian

Hamilton Island State School
Hamilton Island, Whitsundays, 4803
Event: TC Debbie

Hampden State School
2880 Bruce Highway, Hampden, 4741
Event: TC Debbie

Hayman Island State School
Hayman Island, Whitsundays, 4802
Event: TC Debbie

Heatley Secondary College
Cnr Hanlon Street and Fulham Road, Heatley, 4814
Event: TC Debbie

Heatley State School
410 Fulham Road, Heatley, 4814
Event: TC Debbie

Hermit Park State School
Cnr Surrey and Sussex Streets, Hyde Park, 4812
Event: TC Debbie

Home Hill State High School
First Street, Home Hill, 4806
Event: TC Debbie

Home Hill State School
113 Fourteenth Avenue, Home Hill, 4806
Event: TC Debbie

Homebush State School
1181 Homebush Road, Homebush, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Jarvisfield State School
Rita Island Road, Jarvisfield, 4807
Event: TC Debbie

Kalamia State School
Kalamia Estate, Lilliesmere Road, Brandon, 4808
Event: TC Debbie

Kelso State School
Yvette Street, Kelso, 4815
Event: TC Debbie

Kinchant Dam Outdoor Education Centre
Kinchant Dam Road, Kinchant Dam, 4741
Event: TC Debbie

Kirwan State High School
Hudson Street, Kirwan, 4817
Event: TC Debbie

Kirwan State School
21 Burnda Street, Kirwan, 4817
Event: TC Debbie

Koumala State School
Bull Street, Koumala, 4738
Event: TC Debbie

Mackay Central State School
Alfred Street, Mackay, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Mackay District Special School
63 Mansfield Drive, Beaconsfield, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Mackay North State High School
Valley Street, North Mackay, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Mackay North State School
Cnr Evans Avenue and Harvey Street, North Mackay, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Mackay Northern Beaches SHS - Special Education Program
30 Rosewood Drive, Rural View, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Mackay Northern Beaches State High School
30 Rosewood Drive, Rural View, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Mackay State High School
123 Milton Street, South Mackay, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Mackay West State School
Pinder Street, West Mackay, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Magnetic Island State School
10-16 Mandalay Avenue, Nelly Bay, 4819
Event: TC Debbie

Maidavale State School
Maidavale Road, Airville, 4807
Event: TC Debbie

Marian State School
137 Anzac Avenue, Marian, 4753
Event: TC Debbie

Merinda State School
Bergl Street, Bowen, 4805
Event: TC Debbie

Millaroo State School
Cunningham Street, Millaroo, 4807
Event: TC Debbie

Mirani State High School
Augusta Street, Mirani, 4754
Event: TC Debbie

Mirani State School
12 Maud Street, Mirani, 4754
Event: TC Debbie

Moranbah East State School
4 Williams Street, Moranbah, 4744
Event: TC Debbie

Moranbah State High School
Mills Avenue, Moranbah, 4744
Event: TC Debbie

Moranbah State School
Belyando Avenue, Moranbah, 4744
Event: TC Debbie

Mundingburra State School
77 Ross River Road, Mundingburra, 4812
Event: TC Debbie

Mutarnee State School
School Road, Mutarnee, 4816
Event: TC Debbie

Nebo State School
34 Oxford Street, Nebo, 4742
Event: TC Debbie

North Eton State School
Kinchant Dam Road, North Eton, 4741
Event: TC Debbie

Northern Beaches State High School
Meranti Street, Deeragun, 4818
Event: TC Debbie

Northview SS - Special Education Program
54 Pioneer Street, Mount Pleasant, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Northview State School
54 Pioneer Street, Mount Pleasant, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Oakenden State School
177 Oakenden School Road, Oakenden, 4741
Event: TC Debbie

Oonoonba State School
Fairfield Waters Drive, Idalia, 4811
Event: TC Debbie

Osborne State School
Kirknie Road, Osborne, 4806
Event: TC Debbie

Paluma Environmental Education Centre
53 Mt Spec Road, Paluma, 4816
Event: TC Debbie

Pimlico State High School
Fulham Road, Gulliver, 4812
Event: TC Debbie

Pindi Pindi State School
5923 Bruce Highway, Pindi Pindi, 4798
Event: TC Debbie

Pinnacle State School
Pinnacle Street, Pinnacle, 4741
Event: TC Debbie

Pioneer SHS - Special Education Program
Bedford Road, Andergrove, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Pioneer State High School
Bedford Road, Andergrove, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Proserpine State High School
4 Ruge Street, Proserpine, 4800
Event: TC Debbie

Proserpine State School
33 Renwick Road, Proserpine, 4800
Event: TC Debbie

Queens Beach State School
39 Tracey Street, Bowen, 4805
Event: TC Debbie

Railway Estate State School
39 Railway Avenue, Railway Estate, 4810
Event: TC Debbie

Rasmussen State School
Allambie Lane, Rasmussen, 4815
Event: TC Debbie

Ravenswood State School
School Street, Ravenswood, 4816
Event: TC Debbie

Rollingstone State School
Fred Williams Drive, Rollingstone, 4816
Event: TC Debbie

Sarina State High School
Anzac Street, Sarina, 4737
Event: TC Debbie

Sarina State School
Broad Street, Sarina, 4737
Event: TC Debbie

Scottville State School
21 Eleventh Avenue, Scottville, 4804
Event: TC Debbie

Seaforth State School
2092 Seaforth Road, Seaforth, 4741
Event: TC Debbie

Slade Point State School
362 Slade Point Road, Slade Point, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

St Lawrence State School
Macartney Street, St Lawrence, 4707

Stanton Lodge Support Unit
6 Boundary Street, Railway Estate, 4810
Event: TC Debbie

Swayneville SS - Special Education Program
952 Sarina Marlborough Road, Sarina, 4737
Event: TC Debbie

Swayneville State School
952 Sarina Marlborough Road, Sarina, 4737
Event: TC Debbie

The Willows State School
Bilberry Street, Kirwan, 4817
Event: TC Debbie

Thuringowa State High School
26 - 54 Vickers Road South, Condon, 4815
Event: TC Debbie

Townsville Central State School
4 Warburton Street, North Ward, 4810
Event: TC Debbie

Townsville Community Learning Centre - A State Special School
78 Thompson Street, Mundingburra, 4812
Event: TC Debbie

Townsville South State School
78 Tully Street, South Townsville, 4810
Event: TC Debbie

Townsville State High School
36 Boundary Street, Railway Estate, 4810
Event: TC Debbie

Townsville West State School
Wilson Street, West End, 4810
Event: TC Debbie

Victoria Park State School
15 Goldsmith Street, East Mackay, 4740
Event: TC Debbie

Vincent State School
280 Palmerston Street, Vincent, 4814
Event: TC Debbie

Walkerston State School
Dutton Street, Walkerston, 4751
Event: TC Debbie

Weir State School
592 Ross River Road, Thuringowa Central, 4817
Event: TC Debbie

William Ross State High School
Mervyn Crossman Drive, Annandale, 4814
Event: TC Debbie

Woodstock State School
Woodstock Avenue, Woodstock, 4816
Event: TC Debbie

Wulguru State School
Edison Street, Wulguru, 4811
Event: TC Debbie

 

CATHOLIC AND INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS

Annandale Christian College (Townsville) Yolanda Drive, Annandale, 4814 Event: TC Debbie 

Burdekin Catholic High School 45 Gibson Street, Ayr, 4807 Event: TC Debbie 

Burdekin Christian College 2-12 Melbourne Street, Ayr, 4807 Event: TC Debbie 

Burdekin Christian College (Adelaide St) Cnr Adelaide Street and Norham Road, Ayr, 4807 Event: TC Debbie

Calvary Christian College 569 Bayswater Road, Mount Louisa, 4814 Event: TC Debbie

Carlisle Adventist Christian College 17 Holts Road, Beaconsfield, 4740 Event: TC Debbie

Columba Catholic College (Mary Street Campus) Mary Street, Charters Towers, 4820 Event: TC Debbie 

Columba Catholic College (Mount Carmel Campus) Hackett Terrace, Charters Towers, 4820 Event: TC Debbie 

Emmanuel Catholic Primary School Baxter Drive, Mount Pleasant, 4740 Event: TC Debbie 

Good Shepherd Catholic School (Rasmussen) 65 Allambie Lane, Rasmussen, 4815 Event: TC Debbie 

Holy Spirit Catholic School (Cranbrook) Hatchett Street, Cranbrook, 4814 Event: TC Debbie 

Holy Spirit College (Mount Pleasant) Baxter Drive, Mount Pleasant, 4740 Event: TC Debbie 

Ignatius Park College (Townsville) 368-384 Ross River Road, Cranbrook, 4814 Event: TC Debbie 

Mackay Christian College (N. Mackay (Ambrose Way) 17 Ambrose Way, North Mackay, 4740 Event: TC Debbie 

MacKillop Catholic Primary School (Andergrove) 20 Nadarmi Drive, Andergrove, 4740 Event: TC Debbie 

Marian Catholic School (Currajong) 140 Corcoran Street, Currajong, 4812 Event: TC Debbie 

Mercy College (Mackay) Penn Street, Mackay, 4740 Event: TC Debbie   Riverside Adventist Christian School

59 Leopold Street, Aitkenvale, 4814 Event: TC Debbie   Ryan Catholic College (Townsville)

59 Canterbury Road, Kirwan, 4817 Event: TC Debbie   Shalom Christian College

190 Hervey's Range Road, Condon, 4815 Event: TC Debbie   Southern Cross Catholic College (Townsville)

Gartrell Drive, Annandale, 4814 Event: TC Debbie   St Anne's Catholic Primary School (Sarina)

3 Range Road, Sarina, 4737 Event: TC Debbie   St Anthony's Catholic College (Deeragun)

Veales Road, Deeragun, 4818 Event: TC Debbie   St Brendan's Catholic Primary School 799 Mackay-Bucasia Road, Rural View, Mackay, 4740 Event: TC Debbie 

St Catherine's Catholic College The Whitsundays (Proserpine (Marathon Street)) 69 Marathon Street, Proserpine, 4800 Event: TC Debbie

  St Catherine's Catholic College The Whitsundays (Proserpine (Renwick Road)) 90-110 Renwick Road, Proserpine, 4800 Event: TC Debbie

  St Clare's Catholic School Burdell Drive, Burdell, 4818 Event: TC Debbie St Colman's School (Home Hill) Eleventh Avenue, Home Hill, 4806 Event: TC Debbie 

St Francis' School (Ayr) 99 Edward Street, Ayr, 4807 Event: TC Debbie 

St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School (Mackay) Mackenzie Street, Mackay West, 4740 Event: TC Debbie 

St John Bosco Catholic School (Collinsville) 25 Blake Street, Collinsville, 4804 Event: TC Debbie 

St John's Catholic Primary School (Walkerston) 23 Creek Street, Walkerston, 4751 Event: TC Debbie 

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Mackay) 4 Canberra Street, North Mackay, 4740 Event: TC Debbie 

St Joseph's School (Mundingburra) 65-75 Ross River Road, Mundingburra, 4812 Event: TC Debbie 

St Joseph's School (North Ward) Fryer Street, North Ward, 4810 Event: TC Debbie 

St Margaret Mary's College (Hyde Park) 1-9 Crowle Street, Hyde Park, 4812 Event: TC Debbie 

St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Mackay) 42 Juliet Street, Mackay South, 4740 Event: TC Debbie 

St Mary's Catholic School (Bowen) 39 Poole Street, Bowen, 4805 Event: TC Debbie 

St Michael's Catholic School (Palm Island) Banfield Highway, Palm Island, 4816 Event: TC Debbie 

St Patrick's College (Mackay) Gregory Street, Mackay, 4740 Event: TC Debbie 

St Patrick's College Townsville (Townsville) 45 The Strand, Townsville, 4810 Event: TC Debbie

Tec-NQ 54 Discovery Drive, Douglas, 4814 Event: TC Debbie 

The Cathedral School of St Anne and St James 154 Ross River Road, Mundingburra, 4812 Event: TC Debbie 

Townsville Christian College (Vincent) 210 Palmerston Street, Vincent, 4814 Event: TC Debbie 

Townsville Grammar School (Annandale Campus) 1 Brazier Drive, Annandale, 4814 Event: TC Debbie 

Townsville Grammar School (Burdell) Cnr Erskine Place and North Shore Boulevard, Burdell, 4818 Event: TC Debbie 

Townsville Grammar School (North Ward Campus) 45 Paxton Street, North Ward, 4810 Event: TC Debbie 

Whitsunday Anglican School (Mackay) Celeber Drive, Beaconsfield, 4740 Event: TC Debbie 

Whitsunday Christian College 26 Paluma Road, Cannonvale, 4802 Event: TC Debbie

 

CHILDCARE AND EARLY LEARNING

121 Childcare - Rainforest Centre
121 Shute Harbour Road, CANNONVALE, 4802

Abvcare Calvary 569 Bayswater Road, MOUNT LOUISA, 4814   

Adeona Mackay 63 Celeber Drive, ANDERGROVE, 4740 

  AEIOU Townsville Ridley Road, KIRWAN, 4817   

After School & Holiday Care Mackay 43 Shakespeare Street, MACKAY, 4740   

Amaroo Early Childhood Centre 4 Petunia Street, AITKENVALE, 4814   

Amazing Grace Early Learning Railway Estate 39a Ninth Ave, RAILWAY ESTATE, 4810   

Annandale Christian College- Early Childhood Centre Jonquil Crescent, ANNANDALE, 4814   

Annandale Christian College Outside School Hours Care Jonquil Cresent, ANNANDALE, 4814   

Aussie Kindies Early Learning Deeragun 42 Geaney Lane, DEERAGUN, 4818   

Ayr Community Kindergarten Mackenzie Street Campus 158 Mackenzie Street, AYR, 4807    

Ayr Community Kindy MacMillan Street Campus 110-112 Macmillan Street, AYR, 4807   

Barrier Reef Community Child Care Centre Desailly Street, PIMLICO, 4812 

Billy Lids Kindy 123 Nathan Street, TOWNSVILLE, 4814

Birralee Child Care Centre 33 Clements Streets, SOUTH MACKAY, 4740   

Blue River Family Day Care 256 Bedford Road, ANDERGROVE, 4740   

Blue Skies Pre School and Kindergarten RAAF Base, Ingham Road, GARBUTT, 4814 

Bo Peep Child Care Centre 11 Warburton Street, NORTH WARD, 4810   

Bohlevale Parents & Citizens Outside School Hours Care Bohlevale State School, Bohlevale School Road, BOHLE, 4818   

Bowen and District Child Care Centre 65 Williams Street, BOWEN, 4805   

Bright Horizons Australia Childcare Ayr 96 Young Street, AYR, 4807   

Bucasia Kindergarten 4A Fisher Street, BUCASIA, 4750 

Burdekin Family Day Care Scheme Inc 1 Cox Street, AYR, 4807   

Burketown Kindergarten Beames St, BURKETOWN, 4830   

Busy Kids Cranbrook Kindergarten and Child Care Centre 466 Ross River Rd, CRANBROOK, 4814   

Bwgcolman Community School Pre-Prep Program Bwgcolman Community School, Park Rd, PALM ISLAND, 4816   

C&K Beaconsfield Community Kindergarten Nadina Street, BEACONSFIELD, 4740   

C&K Bluewater Community Kindergarten 1 Buckby Street, BLUEWATER, 4818   

C&K East Mackay Community Kindergarten 20 Hoey Street, MACKAY, 4740    

C&K Eimeo Road Community Kindergarten 30 Arana Drive, RURAL VIEW, 4740   

C&K Hoey Street Community Kindergarten 19 Hoey Street, SARINA, 4737   

C&K Kelso Community Kindergarten 5 Gower Street, KELSO, 4815   

C&K Kirwan Community Kindergarten 21 Burnda Street, KIRWAN, 4817    

C&K Mackay North Community Kindergarten 3 School Street, NORTH MACKAY, 4740   

C&K Magnetic Island Early Childhood Centre 25 Nelly Bay Road, Nelly Bay, MAGNETIC ISLAND, 4819   

C&K Marian Community Kindergarten 1A West Street, MARIAN, 4753   

C&K Moranbah Community Kindergarten And Preschool 89 Mills Avenue, MORANBAH, 4744   

C&K Oonoonba Community Kindergarten Oonoonba State School, Fairfield Waters Drive, IDALIA, 4811   

C&K Proserpine Community Kindergarten 14 Sterry Street, PROSERPINE, 4800   

C&K Queens Beach Community Kindergarten 39 Tracey Street, Queens Beach, BOWEN, 4805   

C&K Slade Point Community Kindergarten 15 Pheasant Street, Slade Point, MACKAY, 4740   

C&K Stepping Stones Community Kindergarten 589 Ross River Road, KIRWAN, 4817   

C&K Walkerston Community Kindergarten 18 Saunders Street, WALKERSTON, 4751   

C&K Weir Community Kindergarten 592 Ross River Road, THURINGOWA, 4817     C&K Whitsunday Kindergarten

9 Schnapper Street, CANNONVALE, 4802   

Calvary Christian Early Learning Centre 569 Bayswater Road, MOUNT LOUISA, 4814   

Cannonvale Kidz Early Learning Centre 58 Gailbraith Park Drive, CANNONVALE, 4802   

Captain Teddy's Kindy 1121 River Way Drive, RASMUSSEN, 4815   

Carlisle Early Learning Centre 17 Holts Road, Beaconsfield, MACKAY, 4740   

CCM: Cherub Childminding Services Family Day Care Scheme 6, Satinwood Crt, CALOUNDRA WEST, 4551 

Collinsville & Scottville Community Kindergarten Assoc Inc 37-39 Ninth Ave, SCOTTVILLE, 4804   

Community Kids Glenella 21-23 Schapers Road, GLENELLA, 4740   

Community Kids Heatley 121 Charles Street, HEATLEY, 4814   

Coral Sea Child Care Centre 71 Bamford Lane, KIRWAN, 4817   

Cranbrook Outside School Hours Care Cranbrook State School, Albert Street, CRANBROOK, 4814   

Daisies Deeragun Early Learning Centre 16 Palm Drive, DEERAGUN, 4818   

Early Learning Centre Bushland Beach 1 Marina Drive, BUSHLAND BEACH, 4818     Early Learning Centre The Lakes 5 - 7 Martinez Avenue, WEST END, 4810   

Educating Kids Childrens Centre - Domain 103-141 Duckworth St, GARBUTT, 4814   

Educating Kids Childrens Centre - Townsville 222 Walker St, TOWNSVILLE CITY, 4810 

Emmanuel Kindergarten, Mount Pleasant 32A Tolcher Street, MOUNT PLEASANT, 4740

Emmanuel Outside School Hours Care Baxter Drive, MOUNT PLEASANT, 4740   

Galbiri Child Care & Pre School Centre 123-125 Bundock St, BELGIAN GARDENS, 4810   

Giggle Kids Child Care Centre 155 Shute Harbour Rd, CANNONVALE, 4802   

Giru Day Care Centre 24 Donaghue Street, GIRU, 4809   

Good Shepherd Outside School Hours Care 65 Allambie Lane, RASMUSSEN, 4815   

Goodstart Early Learning Aitkenvale 86-88 Charles Street, AITKENVALE, 4814   

Goodstart Early Learning Andergrove 2-10 Emperor Drive, ANDERGROVE, 4740   

Goodstart Early Learning Annandale - Brazier Drive 46-48 Brazier Drive, ANNANDALE, 4814   

Goodstart Early Learning Annandale - Yolanda Drive 121 Yolanda Drive, ANNANDALE, 4814   

Goodstart Early Learning Bowen 65 Leichhardt Street, BOWEN, 4805     Goodstart Early Learning Cranbrook Alice Street, CRANBROOK, 4814     Goodstart Early Learning Deeragun 2 Brenton Circuit, DEERAGUN, 4818   

Goodstart Early Learning Douglas 110 Angus Smith Drive, DOUGLAS, 4814   Goodstart Early Learning Eimeo 5 - 9 Old Eimeo Road, EIMEO, 4740     Goodstart Early Learning Heatley 4 Tyler Street, HEATLEY, 4814   

Goodstart Early Learning Hermit Park 69 Queens Road, HERMIT PARK, 4812 

Goodstart Early Learning Hyde Park 3-7 Park Lane, HYDE PARK, 4812 

Goodstart Early Learning Idalia - Lakeland Boulevard 19 - 21 Lakeland Boulevard, IDALIA, 4812

Goodstart Early Learning Idalia - Village Drive 14 Village Drive, FAIRFIELD WATERS, 4811 

Goodstart Early Learning Kelso - Riverway Drive 1259 Riverway Drive, KELSO, 4815   

Goodstart Early Learning Kirwan - Burnda Street 14-20 Burnda Street, KIRWAN, 4817 

Goodstart Early Learning Kirwan - Golf Links Drive 104 Golf Links Drive, Willow Gardens, KIRWAN, 4817   

Goodstart Early Learning Mackay - Bridge Road 1 1 - 3 Brooks Street, WEST MACKAY, 4740   

Goodstart Early Learning Mackay - Bridge Road 2 1 - 3 Brooks Street, WEST MACKAY, 4740

Goodstart Early Learning Mackay - Macalister Street 46 Macalister Street, MACKAY, 4740 

Goodstart Early Learning Mackay - Shakespeare Street 61 Shakespeare Street, MACKAY, 4740   

Goodstart Early Learning Mount Louisa 458 Bayswater Road, MOUNT LOUISA, 4814   

Goodstart Early Learning Mount Pleasant 1 Clearvista Crescent, Greenfields, MOUNT PLEASANT, 4740 

Goodstart Early Learning North Mackay 19 Hamilton Street, NORTH MACKAY, 4740   

Goodstart Early Learning Proserpine 16 Keith Johns Drive, PROSERPINE, 4800   

Goodstart Early Learning Riverside Gardens 246-250 Riverside Boulevard, RIVERSIDE GARDENS, 4814   

Goodstart Early Learning Rural View 8-12 Carl Street, RURAL VIEW, 4740 

Goodstart Early Learning Townsville 36 Kern Brothers Drive, KIRWAN, 4817   

Goodstart Early Learning Walkerston James Muscat Drive, WALKERSTON, 4751 

Grandma's Place 10A Brandon Street, SARINA, 4737 

Guppy's Early Learning Centre - Wulguru 353 Stuart Drive, WULGURU, 4811 

Headstart Kindergarten and Pre School Inc. 29 McLachlan Street, CURRAJONG, 4812   

Hermit Park Outside School Hours Care

Hermit Park State School, Cnr Surrey and Sussex Streets, HERMIT PARK, 4812   

Holy Spirit Outside School Hours Care Holy Spirit School, Hatchett Street, CRANBROOK, 4814   

Home Hill Kindergarten 78 Tenth Avenue, HOME HILL, 4806   

Ingham Early Learning Centre 54 Cartwright Street, INGHAM, 4850 

Ingham School Age Care 56 Cartwright Street, INGHAM, 4850   

Jensen Early Learning Centre 79 Veales Road, JENSEN, 4818   

Kensington Kindergarten and Child Care Centre 33 Latchford Street, PIMLICO, 4812   

Kids College @ Sarina Lot 3 Elizabeth Street, SARINA, 4737   

King Cole Kindergarten 33 McAlister St, OONOONBA, 4811   

Kirwan State School Outside School Hours Care 21 Burnda Street, KIRWAN, 4817 

Kirwan Uniting Church Child Care Centre 21 Hinchinbrook Drive, KIRWAN, 4817   

Kookaburra Child Care Centre 256 Bedford Road, ANDERGROVE, 4740     Koolkuna Kindergarten and Pre School 61 Davidson Street, SOUTH TOWNSVILLE, 4810   

Lady Gowrie Kennedy Place Child Centre 23 Kennedy Street, NORTH WARD, 4810   

Lady Gowrie Kindergarten Headstart - Vincent 72 Hodges Cres, VINCENT, 4814 

Lady Gowrie Pioneer Valley Community Kindergarten 29 Alexandra Street, MIRANI, 4754   

Lady Gowrie Townsville Family Day Care 425 Charles Street, KIRWAN, 4817     Lilliput World Of Learning 61 McLean Street, GULLIVER, 4812     Little Gekos Early Learning Centre 7 Tropic Road, CANNONVALE, 4802   

Little Zebra Childcare Centre - Condon 114 Gouldian Ave, CONDON, 4815   

Little Zebra Childcare Centre - Mt Louisa 6 Bathurst Way, MOUNT LOUISA, 4814   

Mackay Child Care Centre 18 River Street, MACKAY, 4740   

Village Kids Childrens Centre - Home Hill Pty Ltd 96-100 Fifteenth Street, HOME HILL, 4806   

Village Kids Childrens Centre - South Townsville 145 Boundary Street, SOUTH TOWNSVILLE, 4810   

Village Kids Children's Centre Kelso Pty Ltd 57 Yvette Street, KELSO, 4815 

Weir Outside School Hours Care Weir State School, 592 Ross River Road, KIRWAN, 4817 

Western Suburbs Kindergarten 130 Wellington Street, AITKENVALE, 4814   

Whitsunday Shire Family Day Care Scheme 18B Chapman Street, PROSERPINE, 4800

